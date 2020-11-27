These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Lake Cochichewick, North Andover: Hooded Merganser, American Coot, Ring-necked Duck.
Clarks Pond, Amesbury: Pileated Woodpecker, Hooded Merganser, Gadwall, Mallard, Belted Kingfisher, Carolina Wren, Red-tailed Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Gray Catbird, Ovenbird, American Coot, Razorbill, Great-horned Owl.
Bartlett Street and Baker Road, Salisbury: Wild Turkey.
Halibut Point, Rockport: White-winged Crossbill, Common Redpoll.
Lodge Park, Nahant: Snow Bunting.
Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Northern Flicker, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Northern Cardinal, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Bufflehead, Mallard and Canada Goose.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Northern Flicker, American Crow, European Starling, Blue Jay, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-Capped Chickadee, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Carolina Wren, Downy Woodpecker, Field Sparrow.
Crane Beach, Ipswich: Snowy Owl.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard, Canada Goose, Snow Bunting, Horned Lark, American Pipit, American Goldfinch, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Lapland Longspur, White-winged Crossbill, Yellow-breasted Chat, Cedar Waxwing, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Swamp Sparrow, Razorbill, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Hooded Merganser, Scaup species, White-winged Scoter, Canada Goose, Mallard, American Coot, Northern Flicker, Snow Bunting, Horned Lark, Black-bellied Plover, Dunlin, Purple Sandpiper.
Various areas on Cape Ann: Common Eider, Harlequin Duck, Black Scoter, Black-legged Kittiwake, North Gannet, Alcid species, White-winged Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Red-breasted Merganser, Bufflehead, Dovekie, Common Murre, Pacific Loon, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Dunlin, Purple Sandpiper, Red-necked Grebe, Snow Bunting, Cooper's Hawk, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Bluebird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Hermit Thrush, White-throated Sparrow, Carolina Wren, American Goldfinch, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal, Peregrine Falcon.
Various areas in Rockingham County: Pine Grosbeak, American Robin, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, Short-eared Owl, Belted Kingfisher, Common Merganser, Gray Catbird.
