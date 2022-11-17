These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Front & Lincoln Streets, Exeter, N.H.: Black Vulture, Turkey Vulture
Argilla Road from Route 133, Ipswich: Snow Goose, Canada Goose
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Gadwall, Mallard, American Black Duck, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal, Bufflehead, Dowitcher species, Greater Yellowlegs, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Downy Woodpecker, Black-capped Chickadee, Brown Thrasher, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Cooper’s Hawk, Northern Harrier, Peregrine Falcon, Merlin, Canada Goose
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead
Artichoke Reservoir, Newburyport & West Newbury: Mute Swan, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Red-bellied Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren
New Hampshire Seacoast: Brant, Canada Geese, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Carolina Wren, Dark-eyed Junco, Black-capped Chickadee
River Road, West Newbury: Bald Eagle
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Great Egret, Gadwall, Green-winged Teal
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snow Bunting, Northern Harrier, Red-throated Loon, Common Eider, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Dark-eyed Junco
Maplecrest Farm Area, West Newbury: Redhead, Red-tailed Hawk, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Mute Swan, Mallard, Ring-necked Duck, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Ruddy Duck, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, American Tree Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Northern Cardinal
Onboard Gulf Challenger to Isles of Shoals, Wilkinson’s Basin, & Jeffrey’s Ledge and in Massachusetts Waters: Canada Goose, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, Scoter species, Long-tailed Duck, Pomarine Jaeger, Parasitic Jaeger, Jaeger species, Dovekie, Razorbill, large Alcid species, Black Guillemot, Atlantic Puffin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Loon species, Northern Fulmar, Northern Gannet
