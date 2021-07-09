These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Northern Gannet, American Bittern, King Rail, Great Black-backed Gull, Stilt Sandpiper, Dowitcher species, Black Skimmer, Willow Flycatcher.
Kent Island, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Willet, Eastern Phoebe, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Marsh Wren, Eastern Phoebe, Willow Flycatcher.
Stackyard Road, Rowley: Tree Swallow, Willet, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, American Robin, Red-tailed Hawk.
Elm Street, Salisbury: Mallard, Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Killdeer, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Common Grackle, Osprey, Greater Yellowlegs.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: European Starling, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Robin, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Eastern Kingbird, American Goldfinch, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, House Sparrow.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Osprey, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Osprey, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Tern, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, House Sparrow.
Low Street, Newbury: Purple Martin, Barn Swallow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Yellow Warbler, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, House Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Chimney Swift.
Ferry Road, Salisbury: Gray Catbird, Turkey Vulture, American Robin.
Newbury Town Beach: Sooty Shearwater, Northern Gannet.
Marlboro Street, Newburyport: Bald Eagle.
Andrew’s Point, Rockport: Royal Tern.
Route 133, Essex/Ipswich: Glossy Ibis.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: American Crow, Common Grackle, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, House Finch, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Wren, House Sparrow.
