These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Saltmarsh Sparrow, Seaside Sparrow, Brown Thrasher, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Greater Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Bittern, Black Tern, Roseate Tern, Purple Martin, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Alder Flycatcher, Orchard Oriole, Great Egret, Willet, House Sparrow, Wild Turkey, Snowy Egret, Common Tern, Killdeer, Purple Martin, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Common Grackle, Double-crested Cormorant, Canada Goose, European Starling, Common Grackle, Mute Swan, Whip-poor-will, American Woodcock, Gadwall, Mallard with young.
Gloucester to Stellwagen Bank via boat: Sooty Shearwater, Great Shearwater, Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Northern Gannet, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull.
Parker River, Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Marsh Wren, Willet, Great Egret.
Old Beach Road, Rye, New Hampshire: Purple Martin.
Low Street, Newbury: Baltimore Oriole, Northern Flicker, Purple Martin, Brown Thrasher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Chipping Sparrow, House Finch, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, American Robin, Common Grackle, European Starling, House Sparrow.
Dry Salvages, Rockport: Black Guillemot, Common Eider, Double-crested Cormorant, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull.
Harrison Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Wilson’s Plover, Black Skimmer.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: House Wren, Wild Turkey with poults, Tufted Titmouse.
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton, New Hampshire: Least Tern, Northern Gannet.
Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Green Heron, Brown Thrasher
Great Salt Marsh, Rowley and Ipswich: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Willet, Mallard, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Turkey Vulture, Crow species, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Yellow Warbler, House Sparrow, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron, Mute Swan, Mallard, Osprey.
Route 286, Salisbury: Great Egret, Snowy Egret.
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Kingbird, Willow Flycatcher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Northern Cardinal, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Baltimore Oriole, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Cuckoo species, American Robin, Red-tailed Hawk, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron, Canada Goose, Gull species.
John Kiernan Sanctuary, Rockport: Red-eyed Vireo, Great Crested Flycatcher, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Yellow Warbler, Cooper’s Hawk.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.