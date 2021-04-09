These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Harlequin Duck, Common Eider, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Mallard, Thick-billed Murre, Common Loon, Great Cormorant, Herring Gull, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Mourning Dove, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Carolina Wren, White-throated Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle.
Clarks Pond, Amesbury: Osprey, Green-winged Teal, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Turkey Vulture, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Cardinal, Red-winged Blackbird.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Bald Eagle, Pied-billed Grebe, Ruddy Duck, Common Merganser, Eastern Bluebird, Common Redpoll.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Finch, Hermit Thrush, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Field Sparrow, Turkey Vulture, Greater Yellowlegs, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Black Scoter, Pied-billed Grebe.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Gadwall, Mallard, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, Turkey Vulture.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newbury/Newburyport: American Woodcock, Tree Swallow, Cooper's Hawk, Great Egret, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Black-backed Gull.
Various areas in Nahant: Harlequin Duck, Black Guillemot.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Piping Plover, Barn Swallow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Eastern Phoebe.
Pine Street, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker.
Bridge Road, Salisbury: Turkey Vulture.
Kimball Road, Kensington, New Hampshire: Wilson's Snipe, Wood Duck, Green winged Teal, Mallard.
Highfield Road, Newbury: Wilson's Snipe.
High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak, Brown-headed Cowbird.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Glossy Ibis, American Wigeon, Green-winged Teal, Canada Goose, Eastern Phoebe, Turkey Vulture.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Tree Swallow, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, American Kestrel, Common Raven, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Harrier, Turkey Vulture, American Crow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Phoebe, Mallard, Canada Goose.
Castle Rock, Marblehead: Rough-winged Swallow.
Newburyport Industrial Park: Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Mallard, Northern Flicker, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, Turkey Vulture, Cooper's Hawk.
George Burrows Brookside Sanctuary, South Hampton, New Hampshire: Wood Duck, Ring-necked Duck, Pied-billed Grebe, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Osprey, Bald Eagle, Tree Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Song Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker.
Point Shore, Amesbury: Bald Eagle.
Boston Road and Middle Road, Newbury: Wilson's Snipe.
