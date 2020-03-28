These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Island Road, Essex: Turkey Vulture, Bald Eagle, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Northern Flicker, Eastern Meadowlark

Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Fish Crow, American Crow

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: American Woodcock, Piping Plover, White-fronted Goose, Common Murre, Northern Shoveler, Northern Pintail, Green-winged Teal

Lufkin Brook Conservation Area, Georgetown: Pine Warbler, Brown Creeper

Plum Island Airfield, Newburyport: Eastern Meadowlark

Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Brant

Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Common Merganser, Ruddy Duck, American Wigeon, Great Blue Heron

Various areas in Exeter, NH: Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Merlin, Pied-billed Grebe

Route 127, Manchester-by-the Sea: Great Egret

Truman Way, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Blue Jay

Ash Street Swamp, West Newbury: Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk

Tuxbury and Meadowbrook Ponds, Amesbury: Common Merganser, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Great Blue Heron, Eastern Bluebird

Common Pastures, Newbury: Snow Goose, Ring-billed Gull

High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Fish Crow

Route 1A, Ipswich: Bald Eagle

Uptack Road, Groveland: Hooded Merganser, Wood Duck

Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: American Goldfinch, Downy Woodpecker, House Finch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, American Crow, Fish Crow

Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Great Blue Heron, Ring-necked Duck, Hooded Meganser, Mallard

Nile's Pond, Gloucester: Black-crowned Night-Heron

Essex Bay, Essex: Great Blue Heron, Common Eider, Merganser species, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead

Chase Street, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, House Finch

