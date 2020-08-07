These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Niles Beach, Gloucester: Red-necked Grebe.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Gray Catbird, Rock Pigeon.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Sharp-shinned Hawk, Spotted Sandpiper, Northern Mockingbird, Tree Swallow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, European Starling, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Carolina Wren, House Wren, Mourning Dove, Gray Catbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Baltimore Oriole, American Robin, Brown Thrasher, Blue Jay, Downy Woodpecker, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Flicker, Cedar Waxwing, Chimney Swift, American Crow, Double-crested Cormorant, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Killdeer, House Sparrow.
Newburyport Industrial Park, Newburyport: Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Killdeer, Canada Goose, American Robin, European Starling, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, American Woodcock, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird.
Nichols Village, Groveland: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, Eastern Wood-pewee, Northern Flicker, House Finch, House Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Chimney Swift, House Sparrow.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Black and white Warbler.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Gadwall, Marsh Wren, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Least Bittern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Black-bellied Plover, Red Knot, Semipalmated Plover, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, American Black Duck, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Whip-poor-will, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle, Turkey Vulture.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, American Crow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Northern Cardinal.
High Road, Newbury: Wild Turkey.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Tree Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Wood-pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Northern Cardinal, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Grackle, Wild Turkey.
Newman Road and Kent's Island, Newbury: Red-winged Blackbird, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, American Robin, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Marsh Wren, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Killdeer, Mallard.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk.
