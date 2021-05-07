These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Various areas in West Newbury: White-throated Sparrow, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Gray Catbird.
Riverview Heights, Amesbury: Baltimore Oriole, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Eastern Bluebird, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, House Wren, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-tailed Hawk, House Sparrow, European Starling, American Crow.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Northern Waterthrush, American Coot, Reeve, Ruff, Great-crested Flycatcher, Orchard Oriole, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Purple Martin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Pine Warbler, Eastern Towhee, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Flicker, Brown Thrasher, Eastern Towhee, Great-Horned Owl, Merlin, American Kestrel, Sharp-shinned Hawk.
Pikes Bridge Road, West Newbury: Yellow Warbler, Ovenbird.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Blue winged Teal.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Baltimore Oriole.
Heritage Trail, Nahant: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Black-and-white Warbler, Belted Kingfisher, Black-crowned Night Heron, Rusty Blackbird, White-crowned Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Canada Goose with gosling, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Northern Parula, Nashville Warbler, Magnolia Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Cave Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Tree Swallow, American Kestrel.
Plumber Spring Lane, Newburyport: House Wren, Black-capped Chickadee, Black-throated Green Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-and- white Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch,Sharp-shinned Hawk, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, American Robin, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Blue Jay, Great Blue Heron, Common Raven, Common Merganser, Ring-necked Duck, Belted Kingfisher, Spotted Sandpiper, Mute Swan, Canada Goose.
New England Biolabs, Ipswich: Virginia Rail.
Meaders Lane, Salisbury: Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Broad Street, Merrimac: Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole, Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse, Chipping Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Wild Turkey, Turkey Vulture.
Ash Street Swamp, West Newbury: Virginia Rail.
Meadow Pond, Groveland: Ovenbird, Eastern Kingbird.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Evening Grosbeak, Northern Harrier.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Blue Grosbeak, Black Vulture, Turkey Vulture, Wild Turkey, Belted Kingfisher, Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Red-breasted Merganser, Red-necked Grebe, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Black Guillemot, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Common Tern, Osprey, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Mourning Dove, Piping Plover, Dunlin, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Purple Martin, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Red-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, American Pipit, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Black-and-white Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Hooded Warbler, Summer Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rock Pigeon, Peregrine Falcon, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk.
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Killdeer, Fish Crow, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee.
Daniel Boone Park, Ipswich: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Northern Parula, Black-and-white Warbler, Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Gray Catbird, Baltimore Oriole.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Ovenbird, Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Green, Black-and-white Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Parula, Blue-headed Vireo, Gray Catbird, Eastern Towhee, Northern Waterthrush.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Eastern Meadowlark, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Mourning Dove, Canada Goose, Red-tailed Hawk, Great Blue Heron.
Ipswich River Wildlife Sanctuary, Topsfield: Bufflehead, Great Egret, Canada Goose with goslings, Mallard, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Palm Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Gray Catbird, Great Blue Heron, House Wren.
