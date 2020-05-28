These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com. For the complete list, go to Newburyportnews.com.
Various areas of Exeter, N.H: Common Nighthawk.
Lynn Harbor boat ramp, Lynn: Manx Shearwater.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Common Nighthawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Carolina Wren, Pine Warbler, Black-capped Chickadee.
New Hampshire Seacoast: American Oystercatcher, Red Knot, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Tern, Common Tern, Caspian Tern, Bay-breasted Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Magnolia Warbler, American Redstart, Pine Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Great-crested Flycatcher, Black-Billed Cuckoo.
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Fish Crow, American Crow, American Robin, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Bobolink, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Mourning Dove, Black-capped Chickadee, Song Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, American Crow, Great Blue Heron, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, House Sparrow.
Newman Road, Newbury: Willet, Glossy Ibis, Saltmarsh Sparrow.
Crane Neck Road, West Newbury: Yellow-throated Vireo.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, Canada Goose, Gadwall, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Flycatcher species, Great Crested Flycatcher, Black-capped Chickadee, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Red Gate Road, Rowley: Bobolink, Chipping Sparrow, Glossy Ibis, Great Egret, Greater Yellowlegs.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Black-billed Cuckoo, Veery, Tree Swallow, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird, Eastern Kingbird.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Blue-headed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Swainson's Thrush, Chipping Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Willow Flycatcher, Common Nighthawk, Green Heron, Osprey, Canada Goose, Chipping Sparrow, Belted Kingfisher, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow.
Various areas in Rockingham County, N.H.: Wood Duck, Canada Goose, American Black Duck, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Hooded Merganser, Red-breasted Merganser, Wild Turkey, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Pied-billed Grebe, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Green Heron, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Bald Eagle, Cooper's Hawk, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, American Kestrel, Virginia Rail, Sora, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Upland Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Dunlin, American Woodcock, Bonaparte's Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Great Horned Owl, Barred Owl, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow-throated Vireo, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Common Raven, Horned Lark, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Bank Swallow, Barn Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Carolina Wren, House Wren, Winter Wren, Marsh Wren, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Brown Thrasher, European Starling, American Pipit, Cedar Waxwing, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Blue-winged Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson's Warbler, Eastern Towhee, Chipping Sparrow, Field Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln's Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Common Grackle, Brown-headed Cowbird, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Purple Finch, House Finch, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Blue-winged Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Prairie Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Common Nighthawk, Yellow Warbler.
St. Mary's Cemetery, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, American Crow, Fish Crow, Blue Jay, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Killdeer, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Towhee.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Baltimore Oriole.
Various areas on Cape Ann: Blackburnian Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, American Redstart, Red-eyed Vireo, Eastern Wood-pewee, Least Flycatcher, Yellow Warbler.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Indigo Bunting, Wood Duck, Red-eyed Vireo, American Goldfinch, Chimney Swift, Blue-headed Vireo, Black-and-white Warbler, White-breasted Nuthatch, Wood Thrush, Great Crested Flycatcher, American Robin, Turkey Vulture, Common Raven, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Chipping Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Common Yellowthroat.
Pikes Bridge Road, West Newbury: Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Baltimore Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Veery, Eastern Kingbird, Mourning Dove, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Mallard, Wood Duck, Wild Turkey, Brown-headed Cowbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, American Crow, American Robin, Canada Goose, Common Grackle, European Starling.
