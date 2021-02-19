These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Route 125, Plaistow, New Hampshire: Fish Crow, American Crow.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, Cooper’s Hawk.
Various areas in West Newbury: Wild Turkey, Northern Flicker, Pine Siskin, Gray Catbird, Red Crossbill, Northern Pintail, Turkey Vulture, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Peregrine Falcon, Hermit Thrush, Common Redpoll, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Hooded Merganser, Eastern Screech-Owl.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Northern Flicker, Turkey Vulture.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: American Crow, Blue Jay, European Starling, Northern Flicker, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco, House Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Cooper’s Hawk.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary: Barred Owl, Brown Thrasher.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Short-eared Owl, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush, American Tree Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Northern Harrier.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservior, West Newbury: Northern Shrike.
Various areas in Epping, New Hampshire: Pine Grosbeak, Red Crossbill.
Halibut Point, Rockport: Thick-billed Murre.
Freedom Way, Merrimac: Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Mourning Dove, House Sparrow, Common Redpoll, Black-capped Chcikadee, American Robin, Common Raven, Cedar Waxwing, Dark-eyed Junco, Eastern Bluebird, House Finch, European Starling, Pine Siskin, Tufted Titmouse, American Goldfinch.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Snowy Owl, Black-bellied Plover, Dunlin, Sanderling, Purple Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Great Cormorant, Thick-billed Murre, Dovekie.
Lower Artichoke area, Newburyport/West Newbury: Mute Swan, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Common Redpoll.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snowy Owl, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Long-tailed Duck, Glaucous Gull, Horned Lark, Bufflehead, White- winged Scoter, Common Goldeneye, Mallard.
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Black-headed Gull.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.