These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Canada Goose, Mallard, Eastern Screech-Owl, Fox Sparrow.
Plum Island Airfield, Newbury/Newburyport: Eastern Meadowlark, American Woodcock.
Pike's Bridge Road, West Newbury: Wood Duck, Mallard, Mute Swan.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Green-winged Teal, Killdeer.
Shoe Pond, Beverly: Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead.
Meadowbrook Pond and Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Fox Sparrow.
Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Common Merganser, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Bufflehead, Mute Swan.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.
Clark's Cemetery, Gloucester: American Woodcock.
Powwow Pond, Kingston, New Hampshire: Ring-necked Duck, Wood Duck, Green-winged Teal, Bald Eagle, Pied-billed Grebe, Eastern Phoebe.
Clark Pond, Ipswich: Eurasian Wigeon.
Throwback Brewery, North Hampton, New Hampshire: American Woodcock.
Newburyport industrial park: American Woodcock.
Seaside Cemetery, Lanesville: American Woodcock.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Tree Swallow.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Snow Goose, Sandhill Crane.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Short-eared Owl, Northern Harrier, American Tree Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Fox Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird, Canvasback, Eurasian Wigeon.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Long-tailed Duck, Northern Pintail, Whooper Swan, Killdeer, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Black-bellied Plover, Snow Goose, Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Redpoll, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Snowy Owl, Carolina Wren, White-winged Crossbill, Red Crossbill.
