These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.

Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Canada Goose, Mallard, Eastern Screech-Owl, Fox Sparrow.

Plum Island Airfield, Newbury/Newburyport: Eastern Meadowlark, American Woodcock.

Pike's Bridge Road, West Newbury: Wood Duck, Mallard, Mute Swan.

Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Green-winged Teal, Killdeer.

Shoe Pond, Beverly: Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead.

Meadowbrook Pond and Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Ring-necked Duck, Bufflehead, Fox Sparrow.

Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Common Merganser, Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Bufflehead, Mute Swan.

Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.

Clark's Cemetery, Gloucester: American Woodcock.

Powwow Pond, Kingston, New Hampshire: Ring-necked Duck, Wood Duck, Green-winged Teal, Bald Eagle, Pied-billed Grebe, Eastern Phoebe.

Clark Pond, Ipswich: Eurasian Wigeon.

Throwback Brewery, North Hampton, New Hampshire: American Woodcock.

Newburyport industrial park: American Woodcock.

Seaside Cemetery, Lanesville: American Woodcock.

Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Tree Swallow.

Scotland Road, Newbury: Snow Goose, Sandhill Crane.

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Short-eared Owl, Northern Harrier, American Tree Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Fox Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird, Canvasback, Eurasian Wigeon.

New Hampshire Seacoast: Long-tailed Duck, Northern Pintail, Whooper Swan, Killdeer, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Black-bellied Plover, Snow Goose, Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Redpoll, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Snowy Owl, Carolina Wren, White-winged Crossbill, Red Crossbill.

 

