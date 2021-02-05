These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Boston Road, Newbury: Northern Flicker.
Crane Beach/Castle Hill, Ipswich: Red Crossbill, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker.
Taylor River, Hampton/Hampton Falls, New Hampshire: Pied-billed Grebe, Mallard.
Route 133 at Northgate Road, Ipswich: Cackling Goose, Canada Goose.
Various areas in Seabrook: Red Crossbill, Red-shouldered Hawk, Fish Crow, Turkey Vulture, Belted Kingfisher, Hermit Thrush, Swamp Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Snow Bunting Great Horned Owl, Peregrine Falcon, Barred Owl, Eastern Screech-Owl, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Snowy Owl, Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Red-throated Loon, Great Cormorant, Great Black-backed Gull, Eastern Bluebird, Brown Creeper, Northern Harrier.
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Dark-eyed Junco, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Bufflehead, Bald Eagle.
Various areas in Rockport: Harlequin Duck, Common Eider, Long-tailed Duck, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Purple Sandpiper, Brant, Iceland Gull, Red-breasted Merganser, Common Loon, Peregrine Falcon, Great Cormorant Dovekie, Razorbill, Common Murre, Atlantic Puffin, American Robin, Eastern Bluebird, Gray Catbird, Dark-eyed Junco, Palm Warbler, Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Common Goldeneye, Surf Scoter, Bufflehead, Pacific Loon, Canada Goose, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Mockingbird, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker, Black Guillemot, Red-throated Loon, Bonaparte's Gull, Bald Eagle, Yellow-rumped Warbler, White-throated Sparrow, American Robin.
Spencer-Peirce-Little Farm, Newbury: Lapland Longspur.
Bradley Palmer State Park, Ipswich: Pine Warbler.
Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Canada Goose, Ring-necked Duck, Mallard, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye, Eastern Bluebird.
Coffin Street, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Dark-eyed Junco.
River Road, West Newbury: Red-tail Hawk, Common Goldeneye, Red-breasted Merganser, Common Merganser, Canada Goose, Mallard, Ring-necked Duck.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak.
Main Street, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Sharp-shinned Hawk, American Crow, Ring-billed Gull.
Bell Avenue, Exeter, New Hampshire: Mallard, American Black Duck, Carolina Wren.
Rocky Hill Road, Amesbury: Hermit Thrush, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco, Northern Mockingbird.
Gloucester City Hall: Peregrine Falcon.
Plum Island Point, Newburyport: Dunlin, Sanderling, Common Eider.
Various areas in Haverhill: Wild Turkey, Northern Flicker, Pine Siskin, Gray Catbird, Red Crossbill, Northern Pintail, Turkey Vulture, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Peregrine Falcon, Hermit Thrush, Common Redpoll, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee.
Linden Street, Exeter: Eastern Bluebird, Wild Turkey.
Various areas in Rye, New Hampshire: Great Horned Owl, Northern Saw-whet Owl, Common Murre, Semipalmated Plover, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Rock Pigeon, Northern Mockingbird, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Pintail, Barrow’s Goldeneye, Brown Creeper, Golden-crowned Kinglet, Razorbill.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport: Red-shouldered Hawk.
Various areas in Exeter: Pine Grosbeak, Yellow-breasted Chat, Turkey Vulture.
Various areas in Hampton: Merlin, Saw-whet Owl, Eastern Screech Owl, Barred Owl, Great Horned Ow, Snowy Owl, Carolina Wren, Peregrine Falcon, White-winged Scoter, Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, Bufflehead, Red-breasted Merganser, Canada Goose, Hooded Merganser, Horned Grebe, Glaucous Gull, Merlin, Red-winged Blackbird, Black-bellied Plover, Chipping Sparrow, Cooper’s Hawk, Horned Lark, Snow Bunting.
Great Neck, Ipswich: American Bittern.
Old Boston Road, Seabrook: Red Crossbill.
Andrews Point, Rockport: Common Murre.
Marblehead waterfront, Marblehead: Common Eider, Eared Grebe.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Northern Rough-legged Hawk, Northern Harrier, American Tree Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Pintail, Bald Eagle, Common Redpoll, Hermit Thrush, Gray Catbird.
Niles Beach, Gloucester: American Pipit, Black-headed Gull.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Bald Eagle, Common Redpoll, Long-tailed Duck, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Snow Bunting, American Tree Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, Red Crossbill, American Black Duck.
Kimball Road, Kensington, New Hampshire: Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Carolina Wren, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, White-throated Sparrow, Tree Sparrow.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.