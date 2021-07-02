These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Plum Island (Donald Wilkinson Memorial) Bridge area: King Rail
Kent's Island, Newbury: Willet, Indigo Bunting, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Killdeer, Eastern Bluebird, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Phoebe
Gully Point, Rockport: Harlequin Duck, Common Eider
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Red-winged Blackbird, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, American Robin, House Wren, Yellow Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Gray Catbird, Baltimore Oriole, Great Blue Heron, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Mallard, Cedar Waxwing, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, European Starling, Common Grackle, House Sparrow
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon
Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Mute Swan, Mallard
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Sharp-Shinned Hawk, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Gray Catbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, American Goldfinch, Purple Finch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, American Crow, Common Grackle, House Sparrow
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Blue-winged Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting
Veterans Memorial Bridge, Beverly: Peregrine Falcon
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Ovenbird, Northern Parula, Blue-winged Teal, Black Guillemot, Least Bittern, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, White-eyed Vireo, Yellow-throated Vireo, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Stilt Sandpiper, Seaside Sparrow, Bobolink, Yellow Warbler, Bank Swallow, Common Loon, Piping Plover, Black Guillemont
Little River Trail, Newburyport: Common Raven, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Black-and-white Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Tree Swallow
Rogers Street, West Newbury: Wood Duck
Parker Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture
West Shore Road, Merrimac: Northern Flicker, Eastern Bluebird, Baltimore Oriole, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Blue Jay
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Yellow-throated Vireo, American Robin, Mute Swan, Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Various areas in Gloucester: Little Blue Heron
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Wild Turkey, Eastern Wood-pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Veery, Great Crested Flycatcher
