These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Oak Hill Cemetery Newburyport: Black-throated Green Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Philadelphia Vireo, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Swainson’s Thrush, Chimney Swift, Eastern Wood-pewee
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-crowned Sparrow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Eastern Kingbird
Bradley Palmer State Park, Hamilton: Buteo species, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Red-eyed Vireo, Tufted Titmouse, Brown Creeper, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Catharus species, Wood Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Pine Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Mourning Warbler
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport: Brant, Mute Swan, Long-tailed Duck, Black-bellied Plover, Red Knot, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Turkey Vulture, Mourning Dove, American Crow
Battis Farm Community Garden, Amesbury: Eastern Bluebird, Bobolink
Graf Road, Newburyport: Red-winged Blackbird, Willow Flycatcher, Turkey Vulture
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Mallard, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle
George Burrows Brookside Wildlife Sanctuary, South Hampton, NH: American Redstart, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Blackburnian Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Pileated Woodpecker, Osprey, Hooded Merganser, Wood Duck
Birchmeadow Road, Amesbury: Northern Cardinal, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Bluebird, American Goldfinch, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Mockingbird, Gray Catbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, European Starling, Common Grackle, American Crow, Blue Jay, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Chipping Sparrow, House Finch
River Road, West Newbury: Yellow-rumped Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Great Crested Flycatcher, Bald Eagle, Barn Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Ovenbird, Chimney Swift, American Robin, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Screech-Owl, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Spotted Sandpiper, Wood Duck, Osprey, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Mallard
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Green Heron, White-crowned Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Bobolink, Gray Catbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrow, Orchard Oriole
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Chipping Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Pine Warbler, White-throated Sparrow
Main Street, West Newbury: Great Crested Flycatcher, American Robin, Blue Jay, Baltimore Oriole, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Eastern Wood-pewee, Gray Catbird, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole,Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Brown-headed Cowbird, Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, American Crow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Black-and-white Warbler, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Mute Swan, Mallard
Water Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Common Yellowthroat, Greater Yellowlegs, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Mute Swan, Osprey, Mallard
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton, NH: Piping Plover, Least Tern
