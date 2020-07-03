These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Ring's Island, Salisbury: Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, House Sparrow, House Finch, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, Rock Pigeon
Maudslay State Park, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Bluebird
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Yellow Warbler, House Sparrow, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron, Mute Swan, Mallard, Osprey
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Piping Plover, Least Tern, Bank Swallow, Tree Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Mourning Dove, Great Black-backed Gull,
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: House Wren, Wild Turkey, Tufted Titmouse
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton, NH: Least Tern, Northern Gannet
Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Green Heron, Brown Thrasher
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, Purple Martin, Chipping Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Osprey, Marsh Wren, Red-winged Blackbird, Ovenbird, Common Tern, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Killdeer with young, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, American Robin, Double-crested Cormorant
Willowdale State Forest, Ipswich: Mute Swan, Great Blue Heron, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Great Egret, Hairy Woodpecker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Yellow-throated Vireo, Fish Crow, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Wood Thrush, American Goldfinch, Swamp Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Yellow Warbler, Scarlet Tanager
Salt Marshes in Rowley and Ipswich: Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Willet, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Turkey Vulture, Crow species, Tree Swallow, Bank Swallow, European Starling, American Robin, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle
Sweet Apple Tree Lane, Salisbury: Red-eyed Vireo, Cedar Waxwing, Gray Catbird, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Baltimore Oriole
Lunging Island at the Isles of Shoals, NH: American Oystercatcher
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Lesser Yellowlegs, Ovenbird, Mallard, American Black Duck, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Willet, Herring Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tricolored Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Alder Flycatcher, Willow Flycatcher, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Field Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, NH: Great Shearwater, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Black Guillemot
CCC Road, Salisbury: Veery, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow
