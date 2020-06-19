These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: American Avocet, Canada Goose, Mute Swan, Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Willet, Herring Gull, Least Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Least Bittern, Marsh Wren, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Eastern Whip-poor-will, American Woodcock, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, European Starling, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal
North Atkinson Street, Newburyport: Baltimore Oriole, Gray Catbird, Wild Turkey
Route 110, Merrimac: Cooper's Hawk, Common Raven
Newman Road, Newbury: Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Wood-pewee, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Horned Lark
Plummer Spring Road, Newburyport and Middle Street, West Newbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Tree Swallow, Eastern Wood-pewee, Great Blue Heron, Canada Goose, Mute Swan with cygnets, Gray Catbird, Wood Thrush, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Cuckoo species, Common Grackle, European Starling, Carolina Wren, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird
Chase Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, House Wren, American Goldfinch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Purple Martin, European Starling, Common Grackle, American Robin, Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Great Blue Heron, Great black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey
Colby Farm Road, Newburyport: Veery, Eastern Wood-pewee, Great Crested Flycatcher, Common Raven, Turkey Vulture
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Mourning Dove, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron, Mute Swan, Mallard, Osprey, Willow Flycatcher, Yellow Warbler
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Eastern Kingbird, Veery, Red-tailed Hawk, Spotted Sandpiper, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Osprey
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Wild Turkey
Great Bog, Wildlife Management Area, Portsmouth, NH: Black Vulture
Union Street, Newburyport: American Goldfinch, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Great Blue Heron, Osprey, American Robin, House Finch, Chipping Sparrow
