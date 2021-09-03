These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Western Sandpiper, Peregrine Falcon, Merlin, Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Red Phalarope, Red Knot , Black Guillemot, Razorbill, Northern Waterthrush, Laughing Gull, Green Heron, Caspian Tern, Dickcissel, Whimbrel, Least Bittern, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Lark Sparrow, Little Blue Heron, Cedar Waxwing, White-rumped Sandpiper, Baird's Sandpiper, Green-winged Teal, American Wigeon, Blue-winged Teal, Dunlin, Sora, Spotted Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Pectoral Sandpiper, Stilt Sandpiper, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow
Route One, Portsmouth, NH: Common Nighthawk
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Wilson's Snipe, Pectoral Sandpiper, Blue-winged Teal, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Prothonotary Warbler, American Bittern
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, NH: Wilson's Storm-Petrel
Erie Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Western Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Least Tern, Whimbrel, Black-bellied Plover, Sanderling
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl, Red-tailed Hawk, Common Nighthawk
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Green Heron, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Osprey
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Mallard, Mute Swan with cygnet, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Cooper's Hawk, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Eastern Kingbird
Andrew's Point, Rockport: Northern Gannet, Common Eider, Double-crested Cormorant, Ruddy Turnstone, Semipalmated Plover, Spotted Sandpiper
Pease International Tradeport, Newington/Portsmouth, NH: Upland Sandpiper, Tree Swallow, Grasshopper Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk
Ferry Road, Moseley Avenue and Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Common Nighthawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Ruby-throated Hummingbird
New Hampshire Seacoast: Common Nighthawk, Purple Martin, Caspian Tern, Lark Sparrow, Baird’s Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Curlew Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Magnificent Frigatebird, Stilt Sandpiper, Wilson's Phalarope, Western Sandpiper, Little Blue Heron, Red Knot, Sanderling, Spotted Sandpiper, Laughing Gull
Locust Avenue, Exeter, NH: Common Nighthawk
