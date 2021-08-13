These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, Red-necked Phalarope, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Pectoral Sandpiper, Whimbrel, Dickcissel, White-rumped Sandpiper, Peregrine Falcon, Dunlin, Ruddy Turnstone, Virginia Rail, Common Loon, Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Sanderling, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Short billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Black Guillemot, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Cooper’s Hawk, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, House Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Towhee, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Cardinal, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, American Crow, European Starling, Common Grackle, Rock Pigeon, House Sparrow.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper.
Beach Road area, Salisbury: Fish Crow.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Little Blue Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Wood Duck, Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Great Black-backed Gull, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Ruddy Turnstone, Great Egret, Snowy Egret.
Market Basket Plaza, Newburyport: Fish Crow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mourning Dove, House Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Eastern Kingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Willow Flycatcher, Downy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Blue Jay, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Northern Cardinal, Yellow Warbler, Double-creasted Cormorant, House Wren.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Phoebe, Tree Swallow, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch.
Mudnock Road, Salisbury: Gray Catbird, Baltimore Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Purple Finch, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Northern Cardinal, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Joppa Park, Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Osprey, Black-bellied Plover.
Whittier Hill, Amesbury: Red-tailed Hawk, American Robin, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Blue Jay, Northern Mockingbird.
