These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Mourning Dove, Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, American Crow, Blue Jay, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, Mallard, Common Grackle, American Goldfinch, Eastern Kingbird, House Sparrow, Eastern Bluebird.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Yellow-throated Vireo, American Robin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Mute Swan, Belted Kingfisher.
Various areas in Gloucester: Little Blue Heron.
Baker Road and Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Downy Woodpecker, Wild Turkey.
Newburyport Harbor: Bald Eagle.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Whimbrel, Stilt Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Canada Warbler, Short-billed Dowitcher, Marsh Wren, Purple Martin, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Eastern Kingbird, Song Sparrow, Double-crested Cormorant, Common Tern, Least Tern, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Orchard Oriole, Cedar Waxwing.
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton, New Hampshire: Glossy Ibis.
Pease International Tradeport, Newington, New Hampshire: Grasshopper Sparrow, Horned Lark.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Wood Duck, Green Heron, Great Egret, Eastern Kingbird, Black-crowned Nigh-Heron, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Phoebe.
River Road, West Newbury: Eastern Phoebe, Marsh Wren, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Red-tailed Hawk, Wood Duck, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Common Grackle, European Starling, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Song Sparrow.
Route 1A, North Hampton, New Hampshire: Yellow-crowned Night-Heron.
