These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Clapper Rail, American Bittern, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Green Heron, Pied-billed Grebe.
Various areas in Exeter, New Hampshire: Eastern Screech-Owl, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Turkey Vulture.
Newburyport Industrial Park: Wild Turkey, Killdeer, Red-tailed Hawk, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Gray Catbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, American Robin, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird.
Whittier Hill, Amesbury: American Robin, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Blue Jay.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Whimbrel, Caspian Tern, Sora, Forster's Tern, American Golden-Plover, Bald Eagle.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Baird's Sandpiper, Common Gallinule, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Laughing Gull, Whimbrel, Laughing Gull, Least Sandpiper, Sanderling, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Northern Gannet, Green-winged Teal, White-winged Scoter, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Black-bellied Plover, Killdeer, Ruddy Turnstone, Stilt Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Black Guillemot, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Little Blue Heron, Tricolored Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Belted Kingfisher.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Song Sparrow, Eastern Meadowlark, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Crow, European Starling, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Hairy Woodpecker, Mourning Dove, Brown Thrasher.
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport: Caspian Tern, Osprey.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Red-eyed Vireo, Swainson's Thrush, Cape May Warbler, Northern Parula, Bay-breasted Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle.
Skunk Road, Merrimac: Wild Turkey, Red-tailed Hawk.
Parker Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift, Eastern Bluebird.
River Road, West Newbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Cooper's Hawk, Hermit Thrush, American Woodcock, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Yellowthroat, Ovenbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker.
