These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Canada Goose, Gadwall, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Caspian Tern, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tricolored Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher
Joppa Park, Newburyport: Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Great black-backed Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron
Newbury Village, Newbury: Wild Turkey
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Gray Catbird, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Great Egret, Wood Duck, Black-crowned Night-Heron, American Robin, Chimney Swift, Baltimore Oriole
Eastern Point, Gloucester: Long-tailed Duck, Red-necked Grebe, Little Blue Heron, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Killdeer
Marlboro Street, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing
Hampton Beach State Park, Hampton, N.H.: Least Tern, Piping Plover
Lake Attitash, Merrimac/Amesbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Pileated Woodpecker
Rolfe's Lane, Newbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak
Oakland Street, Newburyport: Chukar
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Wild Turkey
Cogswell's Grant, Essex: Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink
Great Neck, Ipswich: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Turkey Vulture, Carolina Wren, American Crow, Chipping Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: American Robin, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Willow Flycatcher, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Bobolink, American Goldfinch, Brown-headed Cowbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Mourning Dove, Common Grackle, European Starling, House Finch, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal, Common Yellowthroat, Black-capped Chickadee, American Crow, Chimney Swift, House Sparrow
Union Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Chimney Swift, Osprey, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Tree Swallow, Osprey, Chipping Sparrow
Bridge Marina, Salisbury: Cliff Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Belted Kingfisher, Rock Pigeon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.