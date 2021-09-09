These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Dickcissel, Caspian Tern, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Lark Sparrow, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Western Sandpiper, Black Guillemot, Common Nighthawk, Whimbrel, Black-throated Green Warbler, Prairie Warbler, American Golden-Plover, Veery, Northern Waterthrush, Little Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Stilt Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Peregrine Falcon, Red Knot.
Nahant Heritage Trail, Nahant: Whimbrel.
Water Street, Newburyport: Lesser Black-backed Gull.
Various areas in Marblehead: Caspian Tern.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Common Nighthawk, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Red-tailed Hawk, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, Black and white Warbler.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Green Heron, Bobolink, Eastern Kingbird.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Canada Goose, Common Eider, Wild Turkey, White-winged Scoter, Mourning Dove, Common Nighthawk, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Semipalmated Plover, Dunlin, Baird’s Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, American Woodcock, Spotted Sandpiper, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Little Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Cooper’s Hawk, Bald Eagle, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Screech-Owl, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Traill’s Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Black-and-white Warbler, Tennessee Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation: Lesser Black-backed Gull, Bonaparte’s Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-bellied Plover, Northern Harrier, Osprey, Turkey Vulture, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Tree Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, House Finch, House Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Mallard.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Black Tern, Caspian Tern.
Brace Cove, Gloucester: Ruddy Turnstone, Red-necked Phalarope.
