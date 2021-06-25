These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Merrimack River, Newburyport, Amesbury and West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Great Blue Heron, American Crow, Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard, Osprey, Tree Swallow, Marsh Wren, Red-winged Blackbird, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Glossy Ibis, Snowy Egret, Piping Plover, Least Tern
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: American Crow, Common Grackle, Sharp-Shinned Hawk, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Gray Catbird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, American Goldfinch, Purple Finch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Blue-winged Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting.
Kent’s Island, Newbury: Willet, Indigo Bunting, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Killdeer, Eastern Bluebird, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Phoebe.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Ovenbird, Northern Parula, Blue-winged Teal, Black Guillemot, Least Bittern, Cedar Waxwing, Orchard Oriole, Yellow-throated Vireo.
Little River Trail, Colby Farm Lane and Plummer Springs Road, Newburyport: Common Raven, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Black-and-white Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Tree Swallow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Bobolink, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Common Grackle, Barn Swallow, Mourning Dove, Great Blue Heron, House Finch, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, Blue Jay, Cedar Waxwing, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Meadowlark, Turkey Vulture
Route 1 traffic circle, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, American Crow, Red-winged Blackbird, Mallard, Chimney Swift, Common Grackle, European Starling, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow
Pease International Tradeport, Newington/Portsmouth, New Hampshire: Eastern Meadowlark, Upland Sandpiper, Mourning Dove, Eastern Bluebird, Grasshopper Sparrow, Killdeer.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Pine Warbler, Chimney Swift, Herring Gull, House Wren, House Sparrow, American Crow, Red-tailed Hawk, Fish Crow, Blue Jay, Mourning Dove, Cedar Waxwing, Great Crested Flycatcher.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.