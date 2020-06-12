These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Eastman's Fleet out of Seabrook, New Hampshire: Double-crested Cormortant, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Common Loon, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Great Shearwater, Sooty Shearwater, Northern Gannet.
Old Beach Road and Foss Circle, Rye, New Hampshire: Purple Martin.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-pewee.
Cross Beach Road, Seabrook, New Hampshire: Purple Martin, Tree Swallow.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Yellow-headed Blackbird, Tennessee Warbler, Alder Flycatcher, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Least Bittern, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Purple Martin.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Great Crested Flycatcher, Cedar Waxwing, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, American Robin, Pine Warbler.
Main Street, West Newbury: Great Crested Flycatcher, American Robin, Blue Jay, Baltimore Oriole, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Eastern Wood-pewee, Gray Catbird, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Song Sparrow, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, European Starling, Brown Thrasher, Mourning Dove, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, White-breasted Nuthatch, Osprey, Great Blue Heron, Mute Swan, Mallard.
Plum Island Point, Newburyport: Osprey, Herring Gull, Tree Swallow, Purple Martin, Common Grackle, American Robin, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove.
Amesbury boat launch, Amesbury: Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Herring Gull, Mallard with ducklings.
Route 1 Traffic Circle, Newburyport: Baltimore Oriole, Turkey Vulture, American Robin, American Crow.
Brace Cove, Eastern Point, Gloucester: Black-headed Gull.
Plummer Spring Road, Newburyport and Middle Street, West Newbury: Gray Catbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Wood Thrush, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Blue Jay, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Cuckoo species, Common Grackle, European Starling, Carolina Wren, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker Tree Swallow, Eastern Wood-pewee, Great Blue Heron, Canada Goose, Mute Swan with cygnets.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.