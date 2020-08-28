These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Broad Street, Merrimac: Eastern Screech Owl
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, Osprey
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker
New Hampshire Seacoast: Little Gull, Herring Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech Owl, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Cooper's Hawk, Blue Jay, Carolina Wren
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Crow, Canada Goose, Gray Catbird, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Common Yellowthroat, Baltimore Oriole, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Wren, Downy Woodpecker, Great Blue Heron, Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Mallard
Crane Beach, Ipswich: Tree Swallow
Joppa Park, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon, Black-headed Gull, Bonaparte's Gull, Bald Eagle, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Great Egret, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, American Goldfinch
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Red-necked Phalarope, Western Sandpiper, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Blue-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, Mallard, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Long-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Northern Cardinal
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.