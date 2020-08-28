These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com 

Broad Street, Merrimac: Eastern Screech Owl

Perkins Park, Newburyport: Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Great Blue Heron, Tree Swallow, Osprey

Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker

New Hampshire Seacoast: Little Gull, Herring Gull, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift

Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech Owl, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Cardinal, Chipping Sparrow, Cooper's Hawk, Blue Jay, Carolina Wren

Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Savannah Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Crow, Canada Goose, Gray Catbird, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Mourning Dove, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Common Yellowthroat, Baltimore Oriole, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, European Starling, Cedar Waxwing, House Wren, Downy Woodpecker, Great Blue Heron, Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Mallard

Crane Beach, Ipswich: Tree Swallow

Joppa Park, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon, Black-headed Gull, Bonaparte's Gull, Bald Eagle, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Great Egret, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, American Goldfinch

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Red-necked Phalarope, Western Sandpiper, Olive-sided Flycatcher, Blue-winged Teal, Green-winged Teal, Gadwall, Mallard, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Long-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Phoebe, Eastern Kingbird, Black-capped Chickadee, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Northern Cardinal

 

