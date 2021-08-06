These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Scarlet Tanager, Green-winged Teal, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Whimbrel, Least Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Short-billed Dowitcher, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Bonaparte's Gull, Least Tern, Common Tern, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Peregrine Falcon, Merlin, American Kestrel, Fish Crow, Purple Martin.
Chase Street, Newburyport: Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, House Wren, Black-capped Chickadee, Cooper's Hawk, Northern Cardinal, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Mourning Dove, Northern Mockingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Bobolink, European Starling, House Wren, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, House Sparrow, Chimney Swift, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Blue Jay, American Crow, Great Blue Heron, Northern Harrier.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Red-bellied Woodpecker.
Spring Lane, Newburyport: Eastern Bluebird, Great Blue Heron.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Eastern Screech-Owl, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Gray Catbird, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, Baltimore Oriole, House Finch, House Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Yellow Warbler, Blue Jay, Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hermit Thrush, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove, Northern Cardinal , White-breasted Nuthatch, Chipping Sparrow, Turkey Vulture, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Song Sparrow, Downy Woodpecker, Cedar Waxwing.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Pectoral Sandpiper, Green Heron, Little Blue Heron.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Dunlin, Ruddy Turnstone, Virginia Rail, Common Loon, Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Sanderling, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Short billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Parasitic Jaeger, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Cooper's Hawk, Purple Martin, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, House Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Towhee, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Cardinal, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, American Crow, European Starling, Common Grackle, Rock Pigeon, House Sparrow, Black Guillemot.
Garnet Street, Newburyport: Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Granite State Whalewatch onboard Uncle Oscar out of Rye, N.H.: Wilson’s Storm-Petrel, Northern Gannet, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Ruddy Turnstone, Great Cormorant, Black Guillemot, American Oystercatcher.
Cushing Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Gray Catbird, American Robin, House Finch, Carolina Wren, Eastern Wood-Pewee.
Exeter wastewater treatment plant, Exeter, N.H.: Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Canada Goose, Mallard, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Cedar Waxwing, Wood Duck.
Moseley Woods, Newburyport: Eastern Wood-Pewee, Pine Warbler, Chipping Sparrow, Great Blue Heron, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Red Knot, Cedar Waxwing, Least Tern Piping Plover, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sanderling, Willow Flycatcher, Brown Thrasher, Bank Swallow, Tree Swallow, Great Black-backed Gull, Eastern Kingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Peregrine Falcon.
