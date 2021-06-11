These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Black-crowned Night-Heron,Mourning Warbler, Nelson's Sparrow, Yellow-billed Cuckoo, Black Guillemot, Virginia Rail, Gadwall, Purple Martin, House Finch, House Sparrow, Double-crested Cormorant, Osprey, Canada Goose, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Killdeer with young, Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Northern Cardinal, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Kingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, Common Yellowthroat, American Goldfinch, Common Tern, Brown Thrasher, Gray Catbird, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, King Rail, American Oystercatcher, Laughing Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Long-tailed Duck
Pease Tradeport, Newington/Portsmouth, NH: Eastern Meadowlark, Upland Sandpiper, Mourning Dove, Eastern Bluebird, Grasshopper Sparrow, Killdeer
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Pine Warbler, Chimney Swift, Herring Gull, House Wren, House Sparrow, American Crow, Red-tailed Hawk, Fish Crow, Blue Jay, Mourning Dove, Cedar Waxwing, Great Crested Flycatcher
New Hampshire Seacoast: Little Blue Heron, Common Gallinule, Common Tern, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Piping Plover, Least Tern, Willet
Gully Point, Rockport: Common Eider, Harlequin Duck
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye, NH: Northern Gannet, Common Loon, Common Tern, Roseate Tern, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Ring-billed Gull
Woodsom Farm and Whittier Hill area, Amesbury: Green Heron, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Great Blue Heron, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, European Starling, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Eastern Phoebe, Mourning Dove, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Chimney Swift, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Baltimore Oriole, Northern Cardinal, Blue Jay, House Finch, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, American Kestrel, Mallard, Eastern Kingbird
Annisquam River, Gloucester: Black-crowned Night-Heron
Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, Exeter, NH: Black-bellied Whistling-Duck, Killdeer, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Canada Goose, Spotted Sandpiper, Ruddy Duck
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Great Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Blue-winged Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Indigo Bunting
