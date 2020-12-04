These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Wastewater treatment facility, Exeter, Hampshire: Green-winged Teal, Scaup species, Bufflehead, Canada Goose, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Blue Jay, European Starling, Eastern Bluebird, Snow Bunting.
Elm Street, Salisbury: Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Common Redpoll, Dark-eyed Junco.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Baltimore Oriole.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Horned Lark.
Rogers Street, West Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Hooded Merganser, Mute Swan, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak, American Robin, Blue Jay.
Parker Ridge, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, Northern Flicker, American Crow, European Starling, Blue Jay, Red-winged Blackbird, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Downy Woodpecker, Field Sparrow.
Freedom Way, Merrimac: Pine Siskin, American Goldfinch, House Finch, Eastern Bluebird, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Raven, American Crow.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Peregrine Falcon, Snowy Owl, American Coot, Mallard, Common Eider.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Bufflehead, Harlequin Duck, White-rumped Sandpiper, Black-bellied Plover, Dunlin, Wild Turkey, Common Redpoll.
Andrews Point, Rockport: King Eider, Common Eider, Harlequin Duck, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Red-breasted Merganser, Purple Sandpiper, Black-legged Kittiwake, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Great Cormorant, Double-crested Cormorant, Blue Jay, American Crow.
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Mourning Dove, Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, American Tree Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal.
Joppa Park, Newburyport: Great Egret.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Brown Creeper, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, Wild Turkey, Bufflehead, Double-crested Cormorant, Bald Eagle.
Various areas in Plaistow, New Hampshire: Pine Grosbeak, Red-shouldered Hawk.
Ring's Island, Salisbury: Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Long-tailed Duck, Mallard, Carolina Wren.
Plumber Spring Road, Newburyport: Hooded Merganser, Mallard, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Dark-eyed Junco, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Carolina Wren, American Tree Sparrow.
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Osprey, Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Hooded Merganser, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, crested Great Blue Heron, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren.
Sweet Apple Tree Lane, Salisbury: Black-capped Chickadee, Cooper's Hawk, Blue Jay, Dark-eyed Junco, American Tree Sparrow, Northern Flicker, Mourning Dove.
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon.
