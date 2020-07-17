These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Caspian Tern, Northern Gannet, Least Bittern, Avocet, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tricolored Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Blue Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Black Skimmer, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, American Black Duck, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Whip-poor-will, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Cedar Waxwing, Cooper's Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Chipping Sparrow, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Chimney Swift.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Bald Eagle.
Essex Bay, Essex: Mallard, Piping Plover, Whimbrel, Willet, Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Osprey, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-tailed Hawk, Turkey Vulture, Tree Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Cedar Waxwing, Chimney Swift.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Wild Turkey.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Turkey Vulture, Carolina Wren, American Crow, Chipping Sparrow, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal.
Onboard the 7 Seas out of Gloucester: Great Shearwater, Cory Shearwater, Common Tern, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Common Eider, Double-crested Cormorant.
Route 110, Merrimac: Wild Turkey, Turkey Vulture.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, Chimney Swift, Mourning Dove.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Stilt Sandpiper, Tricolored Heron, Great Blue Heron, Short-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Snowy Egret, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, Killdeer.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Wood-Pewee, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, Tree Swallow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Veery, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Baltimore Oriole, Brown-headed Cowbird, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Scarlet Tanager, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Prairie Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Indigo Bunting, Chimney Swift, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Red-shouldered Hawk, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Red-winged Blackbird, Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron.
Cogswell's Grant, Essex: Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink.
Great Neck, Ipswich: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Great Blue Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: American Robin, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Red-winged Blackbird, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Willow Flycatcher, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Bobolink, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Eastern Meadowlark, Mourning Dove, House Finch, Cedar Waxwing, Northern Cardinal, Common Yellowthroat, Black-capped Chickadee, Chimney Swift, Brown-headed Cowbird, American Crow, Common Grackle, European Starling, House Sparrow.
