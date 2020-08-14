These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Maudslay State Park, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk, Chipping Sparrow, House Sparrow, American Robin, House Wren, Northern Flicker, Tree Swallow, Bald Eagle, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Blue Jay, Eastern Phoebe.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Spotted Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Gadwall, Marsh Wren, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Short-billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Least Bittern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Great Blue Heron, Green Heron, Glossy Ibis, Osprey, Black-bellied Plover, Red Knot, Semipalmated Plover, Canada Goose, Double-crested Cormorant, American Black Duck, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Downy Woodpecker, Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Willow Flycatcher, Alder Flycatcher, Whip-poor-will, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle, Turkey Vulture.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper's Hawk, American Crow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, Northern Cardinal.
Eastman's Fleet out of Seabrook: Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Sooty Shearwater, Great Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Laughing Gull, Bonaparte's Gull, Yellow Warbler.
High Road, Newbury: Wild Turkey.
Colby Farm Lane, Newburyport: Tree Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Wood-pewee, Eastern Phoebe, Northern Cardinal, Black-capped Chickadee, Common Grackle, Wild Turkey.
Newman Road and Kent's Island, Newbury: Red-winged Blackbird, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, American Robin, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Marsh Wren, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Killdeer, Mallard.
Rings Island, Salisbury: Osprey, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Belted Kingfisher, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Tree Swallow, Peregrine Falcon, Turkey Vulture.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow.
Rye Harbor, Rye, New Hampshire: Black Guillemot.
Pine Island Road, Newbury: American Crow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Tree Swallow, Willet, Chimney Swift, American Goldfinch, Gray Catbird, Red-tailed Hawk, Mourning Dove, Northern Cardinal, Osprey.
Halibut Point State Park, Rockport: Crested Caracara.
Essex Bay, Essex: Black Tern, Common Tern, Least Tern, Sooty Tern.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: White-breasted Nuthatch, Northern Mockingbird, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Northern Flicker, Song Sparrow, Blue Jay, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, House Sparrow, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Eastern Phoebe, Brown Thrasher, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Chimney Swift, American Robin, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, European Starling, Red-tailed Hawk, Downy Woodpecker, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Mallard, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Savannah Sparrow.
Low Street, Newbury: Purple Martin, Gray Catbird, Tree Swallow, American Goldfinch, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Wild Turkey.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Turkey Vulture, Bald Eagle, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
