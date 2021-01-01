These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Parker River, Newbury: Cooper’s Hawk, Bufflehead, Common Goldeneye.
Storey Avenue, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk.
Pease International Tradeport, Newington, New Hampshire: Northern Shrike.
Mill Pond, West Newbury: Hairy Woodpecker, Mute Swan.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Turkey Vulture.
Chain Bridge area, Newburyport: Great Blue Heron, Bald Eagle.
River Road, West Newbury: Barrow’s Goldeneye, Common Goldeneye, Bufflehead, Bald Eagle, Ring-billed Gull, Mallard, Canada Goose.
Newburyport Industrial Park: Red-tailed Hawk.
Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Canada Goose, Mallard, Red-tailed Hawk, Common Goldeneye.
Industrial Drive, Exeter, New Hampshire: Pine Grosbeak.
Parker Street, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk.
Cherry Hill [Indian Hill] Reservoir, West Newbury: Common Merganser, Bufflehead, Mallard, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin.
Purchase Street, Newburyport: Sharp-shinned Hawk.
Rolfe’s Lane, Newbury: Wild Turkey.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Brown Creeper, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, DownyWoodpecker.
Kenoza Lake, Haverhill: Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Mallard.
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk.
Morgan Avenue, Newbury: Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Cooper’s Hawk.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak.
Union Street, Newburyport: Bald Eagle.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snowy Owl, Red Crossbill, Long-tailed Duck, Bald Eagle, Lapland Longspur, Snow Bunting, Horned Lark, White-winged Scoter, Common Eider, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Cardinal, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Mockingbird, Mallard, American Black Duck, Northern Harrier, Song Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Hooded Merganser.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper’s Hawk, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Upper Green, Newbury: Peregrine Falcon, Eastern Screech-Owl.
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport: Pink-footed Goose.
