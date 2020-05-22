These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Eagle Street, Newburyport: Gray Catbird, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Canada Goose, Gadwall, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Osprey, Downy Woodpecker, Flycatcher species, Great Crested Flycatcher, Black-capped Chickadee, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Marsh Wren, Gray Catbird, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Bobolink, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Red Gate Road, Rowley: Bobolink, Chipping Sparrow, Glossy Ibis, Great Egret, Greater Yellowlegs.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Mourning Dove, Turkey Vulture, Chimney Swift, Red-tailed Hawk, Belted Kingfisher, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Yellow-throated Vireo, Blue-headed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Veery, Gray-cheeked Thrush, Swainson’s Thrush, Chipping Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Argilla Road Field Complex, Ipswich: Canada Goose, Spotted Sandpiper, Great Egret, Glossy Ibis, White-faced Ibis, Glossy X White-faced Ibis, Red-tailed Hawk, American Crow, Barn Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, Chipping Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Bobolink, Eastern Meadowlark, Northern Cardinal.
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: American Redstart, Carolina Wren, Pine Warbler, American Crow, Northern Cardinal, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, White-throated Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow.
Portsmouth City Park on Harvard Street, Portsmouth, N.H.: Wild Turkey, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Virginia Rail, Killdeer, Spotted Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Willow Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue-headed Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, Wood Thrush, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Swamp Sparrow, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Blue-winged Warbler, Black-and-white Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Cape May Warbler, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Blackburnian Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Newburyport Harbor, Newburyport: Brant, Mute Swan, Long-tailed Duck, Mourning Dove, Black-bellied Plover, Red Knot, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Common Tern, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Tree Swallow, American Crow.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Ruby-throated Hummingbird, White-crowned Sparrow, Yellow Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Eastern Kingbird.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Green Heron, White-crowned Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Bobolink, Gray Catbird, Eastern Bluebird, House Sparrow, Orchard Oriole.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Eastern Kingbird, Eastern Phoebe, Chipping Sparrow, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-tailed Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Pine Warbler, White-throated Sparrow.
Battis Farm Community Garden, Amesbury: Eastern Bluebird, Bobolink.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Mallard, Killdeer, Least Sandpiper, Pectoral Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Solitary Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle.
Meadowbrook Pond, Amesbury: Mute Swan.
George Burrows Brookside Wildlife Sanctuary, South Hampton, N.H.: American Redstart, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Blackburnian Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Hooded Merganser, Wood Duck, Pileated Woodpecker, Osprey.
Birchmeadow Road, Amesbury: Northern Cardinal, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Bluebird, American Goldfinch, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Mockingbird, Gray Catbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, White-breasted Nuthatch, Tufted Titmouse, European Starling, Common Grackle, American Crow, Blue Jay, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Chipping Sparrow, House Finch.
River Road, West Newbury: Yellow-rumped Warbler, Spotted Sandpiper, Baltimore Oriole, Great Crested Flycatcher, Bald Eagle, Barn Swallow, Eastern Phoebe, Ovenbird, Chimney Swift, Wood Duck, American Robin, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Osprey, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Mallard, Eastern Screech-Owl, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow.
Lake Attitash, Amesbury/Merrimac: Mute Swan with cygnets, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Bufflehead.
Nahant Stump Dump, Nahant: Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Chimney Swift, Killdeer, Herring Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, Great Crested Flycatcher, Least Flycatcher, Blue-headed Vireo, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Swainson’s Thrush, Wood Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Lincoln’s Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Northern Waterthrush, Black-and-white Warbler, Orange-crowned Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, American Redstart, Northern Parula, Magnolia Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Chestnut-sided Warbler, Blackpoll Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Canada Warbler, Wilson’s Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak
Little Crane Pond, West Newbury: Lincoln’s Sparrow, Wilson’s Warbler, American Redstart, Yellow Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Virginia Rail, Black-and-white Warbler, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Veery.
Gloucester Harbor, Gloucester: Little Blue Heron, Bald Eagle.
Daniel Boone Park, Ipswich: American Redstart, Northern Parula, Black-and-white Warbler, Blue-headed Vireo, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Wood Thrush.
Plaistow Town Forest, Plaistow, N.H.: Great Blue Heron, Broad-winged Hawk, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, Great Crested Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Winter Wren, Gray Catbird, Veery, Swainson’s Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Black-and-white Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Pine Warbler, Scarlet Tanager, Northern Cardinal.
Pavilion Beach area, Ipswich: Brant, Long-tailed Duck, Greater Yellowlegs, Bonaparte’s Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Least Tern, Roseate Tern, Caspian Tern, Common Tern, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Tree Swallow, House Sparrow, Common Grackle, Yellow Warbler.
Hathorne Hill, Danvers: Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Flicker, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, American Robin, House Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Yellowthroat.
Little River Trail System, Newburyport: Red-winged Blackbird, American Redstart, Common Yellowthroat, Virginia Rail, Tree Swallow, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Scarlet Tanager, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Gray Catbird, Eastern Phoebe, Wild Turkey, Carolina Wren, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Eastern Kingbird, Great Egret, Mallard, Chimney Swift, Turkey Vulture, Song Sparrow, American Tree Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Green Heron, Great Blue Heron.
Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Wild Turkey.
Newburyport Industrial Park, Newburyport: Mallard, Great Egret, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Mockingbird, Red-winged Blackbird, Canada Goose with goslings, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Tufted Titmouse, Common Grackle, European Starling, Gray Catbird, American Woodcock, American Crow, Rock Pigeon.
Parker Street, Newburyport: Killdeer with young, Turkey Vulture, Mallard, American Crow, American Robin, Song Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, American Goldfinch.
County Road, Ipswich: Mourning Dove, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Brown-headed Cowbird, American Redstart, Cape May Warbler, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Mallard, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Least Sandpiper, Great Egret, Tree Swallow.
West Shore Road, Merrimac: Chipping Sparrow, House Finch, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Carolina Wren, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
