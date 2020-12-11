These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Eastern Bluebird, Red-breasted Nuthatch, House Finch, Black-capped Chickadee, Downy Woodpecker, Dark-eyed Junco
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury: Osprey, Bald Eagle, Turkey Vulture, Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Hooded Merganser, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Blue Heron, Downy Woodpecker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren
Various areas in Exeter, NH: Pine Grosbeak, Cedar Waxwing, American Robin, Common Grackle, Red-winged Blackbird, Turkey Vulture
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak
Pine Island Road, Newbury: Baltimore Oriole
Clarks Pond, Amesbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Bald Eagle, Pileated Woodpecker, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Eastern Bluebird, Carolina Wren, Tufted Titmouse, Blue Jay, Gadwall, Great Blue Heron, Mallard, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Cardinal
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Cackling Goose, Canada Goose
Crystal Court, Haverhill: Bullock's Oriole
Halibut Point, Gloucester: Common Redpoll, White-winged Crossbill
Ring's Island, Salisbury: Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Long-tailed Duck, Mallard, Carolina Wren
Cherry Hill Reservoir, West Newbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk, Bufflehead, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Ruddy Duck, Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Blue Heron, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, American Tree Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal
Crystal Court, Haverhill: Bullock's Oriole
Parker River, Newbury: Bufflehead, Common Loon, Long-tailed Duck
Lake Attitash, Merrimac/Amesbury: Hooded Merganser, Bufflehead
Rogers Street, West Newbury: Red-tailed Hawk, Hooded Merganser, Mute Swan, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, Belted Kingfisher
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snow Bunting, Red Crossbill, Fox Sparrow, European Starling, House Finch, Cooper's Hawk, Mourning Dove, Dark-eyed Junco, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Snowy Owl, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon, Black Scoter, Common Eider, Mallard, American Black Duck, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Red-tailed Hawk
Cashman Park, Newburyport: Merlin, Long-tailed Duck, Bald Eagle, Herring Gull, Ring-necked Gull, Great Black-backed Gull
Sweet Apple Tree Lane, Salisbury: Black-capped Chickadee, Cooper's Hawk, Blue Jay, Dark-eyed Junco, American Tree Sparrow, Northern Flicker, Mourning Dove
Emery Lane, West Newbury: Eastern Bluebird, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Carolina Wren, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, American Tree Sparrow, American Crow, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Blue Jay
