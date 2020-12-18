These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Eastman’s Fleet out of Seabrook: Atlantic Puffin, Black-legged Kittiwake, Black Guillemot, Razorbill, Common Murre, Thick-billed Murre, Dovekie, Pomarine Jaeger, Northern Fulmar, Great Shearwater
Joppa Flats, Newburyport: Bald Eagle
Various areas on Cape Ann: Harlequin Duck, Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Common Eider, King Eider, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Glaucous Gull, Red-necked Grebe, Horned Grebe, Razorbill, Northern Gannet, Purple Sandpiper, Double-crested Cormorant, Red-breasted Merganser, Bufflehead, Long-tailed Duck, Gadwall, Brant, Horned Lark, Eastern Screech-Owl, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Hermit Thrush, Cedar Waxwing, Common Raven, Carolina Wren, American Robin
Powow River Millyard, Amesbury: Great Blue Heron, American Wigeon
New Hampshire Seacoast: Horned Grebe, Pied-billed Grebe, Hooded Merganser, Great Blue Heron, Sanderling, Glaucous Gull, Snowy Owl, Merlin, American Redstart, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Red Crossbill, Red-tailed Hawk, Brown Creeper, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Northern Harrier, Ipswich Sparrow, Snow Bunting, Peregrine Falcon
Daniel Lucey Drive, Newburyport: Carolina Wren
Sweet Apple Tree Lane, Salisbury: Northern Flicker, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Blue Jay
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: White-rumped Sandpiper, Harlequin Duck, Cooper’s Hawk, Short-eared Owl, Yellow-breasted Chat
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Great Egret
Various areas in Exeter and Kensington, N.H.: Common Redpoll, Red-winged Blackbird, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Black-capped Chickadee, Brown Creeper, Barred Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse, Red Crossbill, Dark-eyed Junco, Northern Cardinal, Common Grackle
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Snow Bunting, Horned Lark, Cooper’s Hawk, Bald Eagle, Common Redpoll, Red Crossbill, White-winged Crossbill, Northern Harrier, Snowy Owl, Cooper’s Hawk, Red-tailed Hawk, Northern Harrier, Surf Scoter, Black Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Common Loon, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak, Purple Finch, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Mockingbird, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, European Starling, House Sparrow
Cashman Park, Newburyport: Common Goldeneye, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-blacked Gull
South Street Cemetery, Portsmouth, N.H.: White-winged Crossbill
Cherry Hill (Indian Hill) Reservoir, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Common Merganser, Ruddy Duck
Exeter Wastewater Treatment Plant, Exeter, N.H.: Red Crossbill, Greater Scaup, Lesser Scaup
Andrew’s Point, Rockport: Common Murre, Razorbill, Red-tailed Hawk, Harlequin Duck
Ring’s Island, Salisbury: Belted Kingfisher, Double-crested Cormorant, Long-tailed Duck, Mallard, Bufflehead
Corporate Drive in the Pease Industrial Park, Newington, NH: Pine Grosbeak
