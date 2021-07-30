These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
Various areas in Gloucester: Black Guillemot, Mallard, Common Eider, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Double-crested Cormorant, Little Blue Heron, Turkey Vulture, Blue Jay, Barn Swallow, Gray Catbird, Cedar Waxwing, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow Great-horned Owl
Ferry Road and Hart Street, Newburyport: Red-tailed Hawk
New Hampshire Seacoast: Bonaparte's Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Killdeer, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Little Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Black Guillemot, White-winged Scoter, Common Eider, Yellow Warbler, Blue-winged Warbler, Tree Swallow
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Eastern Kingbird, Baltimore Oriole, Eastern Bluebird, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Chipping Sparrow, Northern Cardinal, American Robin, Mourning Dove, Red-winged Blackbird, Gray Catbird, Downy Woodpecker, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, American Goldfinch, American Crow, European Starling, Blue Jay, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Meadowlark, Bobolink, Common Grackle, House Sparrow, Mallard
Artichoke Reservoir, West Newbury/Newburyport: Yellow-throated Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Red-winged Blackbird, Eastern Kingbird, American Robin, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Wood Duck, Belted Kingfisher, Canada Goose, Mute Swan,
Bray Street, West Gloucester: Belted Kingfisher, Eastern Kingbird, Northern Mockingbird, Tree Swallow, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Black-capped Chickadee, White-breasted Nuthatch
Island Road, Essex: Least Tern, Belted Kingfisher, Green Heron, Snowy Egret, Solitary Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, Red-tailed Hawk, Eastern Kingbird, Barn Swallow, Tree Swallow, Northern Mockingbird, Mourning Dove, European Starling
Kettle Island, Manchester-by-the-Sea: Double-crested Cormorant, Common Eider, Great Black-backed Gull, Herring Gull, Ringed-billed Gull
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Semipalmated Plover, Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Lesser Yellowlegs, Pectoral Sandpiper, Killdeer
Moulton Street Newburyport: Great Blue Heron, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Chimney Swift, American Crow, Fish Crow, Gray Catbird, Northern Cardinal, Tree Swallow, White-breasted Nuthatch, Downy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Song Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk
Baker Road and Bartlett Street, Salisbury: Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Downy Woodpecker, Wild Turkey
Newburyport Harbor: Bald Eagle, Bonaparte's Gull, Osprey, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Chimney Swift
Granite State Whale Watch out of Rye Harbor, NH: Atlantic Puffin, Wilson's Storm-petrel, Leach's Storm-petrel, Great Shearwater, Manx Shearwater, Black Guillemot, Northern Gannel, Roseate Term
Little River Trail, Newburyport: Belted Kingfisher, Mallard, Chimney Swift, Willow Flycatcher, Eastern Phoebe, Blue-headed Vireo, Warbling Vireo, Red-eyed Vireo, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Gray Catbird, Veery, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Ovenbird, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Tree Swallow, Mourning Dove, Common Raven, Rock Pigeon
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary, Marblehead: Yellow-crowned Night-Heron
Gloucester Harbor, Gloucester: Common Eider, Black Guillemot, Laughing Gull , Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Wilson's Storm-Petrel, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, House Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Crow, Rock Pigeon
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Common Loon, Gadwall, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Sanderling, Stilt Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Piping Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Short billed Dowitcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Lesser Yellowlegs, Parasitic Jaeger, Willet, Least Tern, Common Tern, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Least Bittern, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Canada Goose, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Cooper's Hawk, Purple Martin, Eastern Kingbird, Bobolink, Downy Woodpecker, Willow Flycatcher, Blue Jay, Black-capped Chickadee, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Marsh Wren, House Wren, Gray Catbird, American Robin, Cedar Waxwing, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Goldfinch, Eastern Towhee, Red-winged Blackbird, Northern Cardinal, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, American Crow, European Starling, Common Grackle, Rock Pigeon, House Sparrow, Ruddy Turnstone, Red Knot, Black Guillemot
