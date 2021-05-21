These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Kent Island, Newbury: Baltimore Oriole, Veery, House Wren, Least Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Willet, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ovenbird, Black throated Green Warble, Bobolink, Common Grackle, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, American Goldfinch, Saltmarsh Sparrow, Red-eyed Vireo, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Eastern Phoebe, Indigo Bunting, Red-eyed Vireo, Greater Yellowlegs.
Seabrook, New Hampshire: Chimney Swift, Ruby-throated Hummingbird, Greater Yellowlegs, Common Loon, Turkey Vulture, American Kestrel, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Bluebird, Cedar Waxwing, American Goldfinch, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Bay-breasted Warbler, Whippoorwill, American Woodcock, Cattle Egret, Hooded Warbler, Northern Waterthrush, Blackburnian Warbler, Rough-legged Hawk, Merlin, American Kestrel, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Scarlet Tanager, Least Bittern, Cape May Warbler, American Pipit, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Least Sandpiper, Canada Goose, Wood Duck, Blue-winged Teal, Gadwall, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Common Gallinule, American Coot, Killdeer, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Common Tern, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Snowy Egret, Osprey, Snowy Owl, Eastern Kingbird, Blue Jay, Common Raven, Black-capped Chickadee, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Red-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Brown Thrasher, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, Purple Finch, American Goldfinch, White-crowned Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Orchard Oriole, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat, Yellow Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: Chipping Sparrow, Song Sparrow, American Robin, Pine Warbler, American Redstart, Red-tailed Hawk, House Sparrow, Blue Jay, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Northern Flicker.
Wastewater treatment plant, Exeter, New Hampshire: Ruddy Duck, Marsh Wren, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Cliff Swallow, Bank Swallow, Green Heron, Solitary Sandpiper, Spotted Sandpiper, Killdeer, Wood Duck, Bufflehead, Osprey, Savannah Sparrow, Northern Rough-winged Swallow.
Moseley Woods, Newburyport: American Robin, American Crow, Common Grackle, European Starling, Red-winged Blackbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Northern Cardinal, American Goldfinch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Gray Catbird, House Sparrow, Mourning Dove, Northern Flicker, Hairy Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Turkey Vulture.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Bobolink, Tree Swallow, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Song Sparrow, Northern Mockingbird, American Kestrel, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, European Starling, American Crow, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, Canada Goose, Mallard, Gray Catbird, Brown Thrasher, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Baltimore Oriole, Black-capped Chickadee, Blue Jay, Eastern Meadowlark.
Atkinson Common, Newburyport: American Robin, Great Crested Flycatcher, Eastern Pheobe, White-crowned Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Black-capped Chickadee, Veery.
Union Street, Newburyport: Great Egret, Chimney Swift, American Robin, Northern Cardinal, Osprey, Northern Cardinal.
Daniel Boone Memorial Park, Ipswich: Blackburnian Warbler, Kentucky Warbler, Bay-breasted Warbler, Swainson's Thrush, Lincoln's Sparrow, Chestnut-sided Warbler.
Highfield Road, Newbury: House Wren, Blue-winged Teal, Tree Swallow, Eastern Towhee, Blue-winged Warbler.
Oak Hill Cemetery Newburyport: Indigo Bunting, Gray Catbird, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Prairie Warbler, Northern Flicker, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Hairy Woodpecker, Turkey Vulture, Wood Duck, Great Blue Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Mourning Warbler, Great Crested Flycatcher , American Redstart, Magnolia Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Magnolia Warbler, Red-eyed Vireo, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Cardinal.
Lower Artichoke area, Newburyport: Spotted Sandpiper, American Redstart, Chimney Swift, Tree Swallow, Belted Kingfisher.
Center Street Swamp, Groveland: Green Heron, Warbling Vireo, Marsh Wren.
Newburyport Industrial Park: Wild Turkey, Canada Goose with Goslings, Turkey Vulture, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret.
Hay Street, Newbury: Great-crested Flycatcher, Green Heron, Red-winged Blackbird, Red-tailed Hawk.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Olive-sided Flycatcher, Scarlet Tanager, Black-throated Blue Warbler, Black-throated Green Warbler, Orchard Oriole, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Palm Warbler, Yellow Warbler, Nashville Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, Great Blue Heron, Eastern Towhee, Indigo Bunting, Brown Thrasher, Blue-winged Teal, House, Wren, Wilson's Warbler.
