These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com.
Perkins Park, Newburyport: Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Belted Kingfisher, Blue Jay, Gray Catbird, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Great Egret.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Canada Goose, Gadwall, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Pied-billed Grebe, Mourning Dove, Clapper Rail, Sora, Least Bittern, Black-bellied Plover, American Golden-Plover, Killdeer, Semipalmated Plover, Hudsonian Godwit, Least Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Sanderling, Short-billed Dowitcher, Lesser Yellowlegs, Greater Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Common Loon, Double-crested Cormorant, American Bittern, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Osprey, Belted Kingfisher, Cedar Waxwing, Eastern Kingbird, Tree Swallow, American Robin, Gray Catbird, European Starling, American Goldfinch, Song Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Grackle, Common Yellowthroat , Red Knot, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon, Northern Harrier, Green Heron.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl.
Various Areas in Essex: Common Nighthawk, Canada Goose, Mallard, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Red Knot, Stilt Sandpiper, Sanderling, Least Sandpiper, White-rumped Sandpiper, Semipalmated Sandpiper, Laughing Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Red-tailed Hawk, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon.
Plum Island Turnpike, Newburyport/Newbury: Peregrine Falcon, Red-tailed Hawk, Tree Swallow, Killdeer.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Whimbrel, Red Knot, Sabine’s Gull, Lesser Black-backed Gull, Caspian Tern, Black Tern, Common Tern, Roseate Tern, Forster’s Tern, Great Shearwater, Northern Gannet, Yellow-crowned Night-Heron, Black-crowned Night-Heron, Northern Harrier, Merlin, Peregrine Falcon, Tree Swallow, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tricolored Heron, Green Heron.
Sandy Point State Reservation, Plum Island: Buff-breasted Sandpiper, Sanderling, Tree Swallow, Great Black-backed Gull.
Purchase Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech-Owl.
Woodsom Farm, Amesbury: Canada Goose, European Starling, Northern Mockingbird, Song Sparrow, American Crow, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Eastern Meadowlark, Gray Catbird, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Baltimore Oriole, American Goldfinch, Cooper’s Hawk, Mourning Dove, Blue Jay, Northern Cardinal, Mallard, House Wren, Solitary Sandpiper, Osprey, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Brown Thrasher, Northern Flicker, Common Yellowthroat, Willow Flycatcher, White-breasted Nuthatch, Red-breasted Nuthatch.
Tewksbury Lane, West Newbury: Osprey, Wood Duck, Double-crested Cormorant, Mallard, Canada Goose, Tufted Titmouse, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Ruby-throated Hummingbird.
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Great Horned Owl, Cooper’s Hawk, American Crow, Eastern Bluebird.
Union Street, Newburyport: Osprey, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Tree Swallow, Chimney Swift, Northern Cardinal.
