These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com
New Hampshire Seacoast: Pacific Loon, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Dunlin, Sanderling, Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Glaucous Gull, Northern Gannet, Greater Scaup, Bufflehead, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Merlin
Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull
Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Northern Cardinal
Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk
Route 110, Merrimac: Pine Siskin, Red-breasted Nuthatch, American Robin, Dark-eyed Junco, Eastern Bluebird, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Common Redpoll, Common Raven, American Crow
Chain Bridge area, Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Great Blue Heron, Long-tailed Duck, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse
Various areas in Salisbury: Bald Eagle, Canada Goose, American Black Duck, Long-tailed Duck, Northern Harrier, Red-tailed Hawk, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Snowy Owl, Downy Woodpecker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Snow Bunting, Northern Cardinal, House Finch, Red Crossbill, White-winged Crossbill, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, Common Redpoll
Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak
Merrimack River, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Bald Eagle, Mallard, Canada Goose
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Pine Siskin, White-crowned Sparrow, Carolina Wren, Dark-eyed Junco, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker
Eastman’s Fleet, Seabrook/Hampton, NH: Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Pomarine Jaeger, Northern Fulmar, Black-legged Kittiwake, Iceland Gull, Northern Gannet
Argilla Road and Northgate Road, Ipswich: Snow Goose. Canada Goose
Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon, Double-crested Cormorant
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Harlequin Duck, Rough-legged Hawk, Purple Sandpiper, Dunlin, Snowy Owl, Northern Saw-whet Owl
Various areas in Exeter, NH: Turkey Vulture, Pine Grosbeak,Common Merganser, Great Blue Heron
River Road, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Bald Eagle, Merlin, Mallard, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Canada Goose, American Crow
Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk
Ring's Island, Salisbury: Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye, Common Loon, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great-Black-backed Gull, Peregrine Falcon
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.