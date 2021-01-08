These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or 978-204-2976. Visit www.newburyportbirders.com

New Hampshire Seacoast: Pacific Loon, Common Loon, Red-throated Loon, Dunlin, Sanderling, Purple Sandpiper, Razorbill, Black Guillemot, Glaucous Gull, Northern Gannet, Greater Scaup, Bufflehead, Black-bellied Plover, Semipalmated Plover, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Merlin

Jodrey Fish Pier, Gloucester: Glaucous Gull

Moseley Avenue, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk, Northern Cardinal

Pleasant Valley Road, Amesbury: Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk

Route 110, Merrimac: Pine Siskin, Red-breasted Nuthatch, American Robin, Dark-eyed Junco, Eastern Bluebird, Yellow-bellied Sapsucker, Common Redpoll, Common Raven, American Crow

Chain Bridge area, Newburyport: Bald Eagle, Great Blue Heron, Long-tailed Duck, Northern Mockingbird, Blue Jay, Tufted Titmouse

Various areas in Salisbury: Bald Eagle, Canada Goose, American Black Duck, Long-tailed Duck, Northern Harrier, Red-tailed Hawk, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Snowy Owl, Downy Woodpecker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Red-breasted Nuthatch, White-breasted Nuthatch, Carolina Wren, American Robin, Northern Mockingbird, European Starling, Snow Bunting, Northern Cardinal, House Finch, Red Crossbill, White-winged Crossbill, American Goldfinch, House Sparrow, Common Redpoll

Linebrook Road, Ipswich: Evening Grosbeak

Merrimack River, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Common Goldeneye, Common Merganser, Bald Eagle, Mallard, Canada Goose

Moulton Street, Newburyport: Pine Siskin, White-crowned Sparrow, Carolina Wren, Dark-eyed Junco, Hairy Woodpecker, Red-bellied Woodpecker

Eastman’s Fleet, Seabrook/Hampton, NH: Dovekie, Common Murre, Razorbill, Atlantic Puffin, Pomarine Jaeger, Northern Fulmar, Black-legged Kittiwake, Iceland Gull, Northern Gannet

Argilla Road and Northgate Road, Ipswich: Snow Goose. Canada Goose

Gillis Bridge, Newburyport: Peregrine Falcon, Double-crested Cormorant

Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Harlequin Duck, Rough-legged Hawk, Purple Sandpiper, Dunlin, Snowy Owl, Northern Saw-whet Owl

Various areas in Exeter, NH: Turkey Vulture, Pine Grosbeak,Common Merganser, Great Blue Heron

River Road, West Newbury: Barrow's Goldeneye, Hooded Merganser, Common Merganser, Common Goldeneye, Bald Eagle, Merlin, Mallard, Herring Gull, Ring-billed Gull, Canada Goose, American Crow

Ferry Road, Newburyport: Cooper's Hawk

Ring's Island, Salisbury: Long-tailed Duck, Common Goldeneye, Common Loon, Mallard, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great-Black-backed Gull, Peregrine Falcon

