These recent sightings are compiled by Sue McGrath of the Newburyport Birders. Report your sightings to Newburyport Birders at newburyportbirders@comcast.net or call 978-204-2976. And, visit www.newburyportbirders.com for additional information.
Various Areas in Bradford: Baltimore Oriole, Wild Turkey, Tree Swallow.
Scotland Road, Newbury: Sandhill Crane, Osprey, American Crow, American Woodcock.
Stackyard Road, Rowley: Willet, Greater Yellowlegs, American Robin, Mallard, Green-winged Teal, Killdeer, Red-winged Blackbird,Common Grackle, European Starling, Northern Flicker, Bald Eagle.
Marblehead Neck Wildlife Sanctuary,Marblehead: Nashville Warbler, Ovenbird, Yellow Warbler, Blue-headed Vireo, Wood Thrush, Nashville Warbler.
Martin Burns Wildlife Management Area, Byfield: Blue-winged Warbler, Rose-breasted Grosbeak, Eastern Towhee.
Parker River National Wildlife Refuge, Plum Island: Purple Martin, White-crowned Sparrow, Eastern Phoebe, Blackburnian Warbler, Least Tern, Purple Sandpiper, Northern Gannet, Rusty Blackbird, Eurasian Green-winged Teal, Seaside Sparrow, Yellow Warbler, Least Sandpiper, Northern Parula, Yellow-rumped Warbler, Common Yellowthroat, House Wren, Least Bittern, Common Grackle, Mute Swan, Killdeer, Double-crested Cormorant, Merlin, Bald Eagle, Osprey, Northern Harrier, Cooper’s Hawk, Willet, Rusty Blackbird, Palm Warbler, Savannah Sparrow, Eastern Towhee, Common Raven, Fish Crow, American Crow, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Northern Waterthrush, Black-throated Green Warbler, Red-necked Grebe, Blue-winged Teal.
Topsfield Fairgrounds, Topsfield: Killdeer, Wilson’s Phalarope, Greater Yellowlegs, Barn Swallow, Solitary Sandpiper, Wilson’s Snipe.
Tewksbury Road, West Newbury: Canada Goose, Red-winged Blackbird, Tree Swallow, Downy Woodpecker, European Starling, Common Grackle, Great Blue Heron.
Nichols Village, Groveland: Eastern Bluebird, Hermit Thrush, Red-tailed Hawk, Black-capped Chickadee, Red-bellied Woodpecker.
High Street, Newburyport: Turkey Vulture.
Turkey Hill Road, West Newbury: Mute Swan, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Brown Creeper.
Odiorne Point State Park, Rye, N.H.: Canada Goose, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Red-breasted Merganser, Wild Turkey, Mourning Dove, Killdeer, Purple Sandpiper, Wilson’s Snipe, Willet, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Caspian Tern, Common Loon, Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Snowy Egret, Northern Harrier, Sharp-shinned Hawk, Cooper’s Hawk, Bald Eagle, Red-tailed Hawk,Belted Kingfisher, Downy Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, American Kestrel, Merlin, Eastern Phoebe, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, Golden-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, Brown Creeper, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, House Wren, Carolina Wren, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, Hermit Thrush, American Robin, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, Field Sparrow, Dark-eyed Junco, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Northern Waterthrush, Northern Parula, Yellow Warbler, Palm Warbler, Pine Warbler, Yellow-rumped Warbler.
River Road, West Newbury: Belted Kingfisher, Bald Eagle.
Battis Farm, Amesbury: Killdeer.
Nahant Thicket, Nahant: Brown Thrasher, Northern Mockingbird.
Long Wharf Landing,Gloucester: Little Blue Heron.
Cherry Hill Reservoir Area, West Newbury: Blue-winged Warbler, Green Heron, Yellow Warbler, Common Merganser, Ring-necked Duck, Palm Warbler, Northern Flicker, Downy Woodpecker, Carolina Wren, Northern Parula, Prairie Warbler, Warbling Vireo, Black-and-white Warbler, Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole.
Newman Road, Newbury: White-faced Ibis, Glossy Ibis, Willet, Savannah Sparrow, Red-tailed Hawk, American Woodcock.
Salisbury Beach State Reservation, Salisbury: Brant, Merlin, Sharp-shinned Hawk.
Patmos Road, Rowley: Great Crested Flycatcher, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Tree Swallow, Red-tailed Hawk, Killdeer, Northern Flicker.
Daniel Boone Park, Ipswich: Black-and-white Warbler, Great Crested Flycatcher, Ovenbird.
New Hampshire Seacoast: Canada Goose, Mallard, American Black Duck, Green-winged Teal, Common Eider, Surf Scoter, White-winged Scoter, Black Scoter, Long-tailed Duck, Bufflehead, Red-breasted Merganser, Horned Grebe, Red-necked Grebe, Rock Pigeon, Mourning Dove, Piping Plover, Killdeer, Dunlin, Purple Sandpiper, Least Sandpiper, Greater Yellowlegs, Willet, Lesser Yellowlegs, Ring-billed Gull, Herring Gull, Great Black-backed Gull, Red-throated Loon, Common Loon,Northern Gannet, Double-crested Cormorant, Great Blue Heron, Great Egret, Snowy Egret, Glossy Ibis, Turkey Vulture, Osprey, Cooper’s Hawk, Bald Eagle, Snowy Owl, Red-bellied Woodpecker, Downy Woodpecker, Pileated Woodpecker, Northern Flicker, Blue Jay, American Crow, Fish Crow, Black-capped Chickadee, Tufted Titmouse, Northern Rough-winged Swallow, Purple Martin, Tree Swallow, Barn Swallow, Ruby-crowned Kinglet, White-breasted Nuthatch, House Wren, Carolina Wren, European Starling, Gray Catbird, Northern Mockingbird, Eastern Bluebird, American Robin, House Sparrow, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Chipping Sparrow, White-throated Sparrow, Savannah Sparrow, Song Sparrow, Baltimore Oriole, Red-winged Blackbird, Brown-headed Cowbird, Common Grackle, Yellow Warbler, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal.
Freedom Way, Merrimac: Eastern Bluebird, Red-winged Blackbird, Common Raven, House Finch, American Goldfinch, Pine Warbler, Northern Cardinal, Eastern Phoebe, Northern Cardinal, Mourning Dove, European Starling, Common Grackle, Wild Turkey.
Appleton Farms, Ipswich: Chimney Swift, Barn Swallow, Pileated Woodpecker, American Kestrel, Common Raven.
Tuxbury Pond, Amesbury: Eastern Towhee, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Moulton Street, Newburyport: Eastern Screech Owl, Chipping Sparrow, Gray Catbird.
Sandy Point State Beach, Plum Island: Bank Swallow, Least Tern Piping Plover.
Broad Street, Merrimac: Baltimore Oriole, Orchard Oriole, Gray Catbird, Rose-breasted Grosbeak.
Oak Hill Cemetery, Newburyport: Great Crested Flycatcher, Wood Duck.
Pikes Bridge Road, West Newbury: Ovenbird, Blue-gray Gnatcatcher, Wood Duck, Wood Thrush.
