NEWBURYPORT — The next Birds & Brews get-together takes place Tuesday at 4 p.m. at RiverWalk Brewing Company, 40 Parker St.
Mark Morris and Eric Mueller of Eastern Massachusetts Hawk Watch will lead a discussion detailing the results of the 2023 spring raptor migration on Plum Island.
Brews, hard seltzers, soft drinks and food will be available for purchase. Bird Watchers Supply & Gifts as well as Wild Birds Unlimited of Danvers have donated raffle prizes.
The rest of the group’s agenda is to have fun, give away a few prizes, have some laughs, share some stories and spread camaraderie, according to organizers.
