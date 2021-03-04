NEWBURYPORT — The 2020-21 Metropolitan Opera Radio Broadcast season continues Saturday at 1 p.m. on WJOP with Bizet’s "Carmen," a 2014 performance featuring mezzo-soprano Anita Rachvelishvili in a role that brought her international stardom.
Rachvelishvili sang the title character of the gypsy who prizes her freedom above everything else, opposite tenor Aleksandrs Antonenko as the volatile and jealous Don José.
Soprano Anita Hartig was the virtuous Micaëla, and bass Ildar Abdrazakov sang the swaggering bullfighter Escamillo. Pablo Heras-Casado conducted the Met Orchestra and Chorus in Bizet’s blockbuster score, one of the most beloved operas in the repertory, according to a press release.
"Carmen" will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on WJOP 96.3 FM in Newburyport.
Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts.
Due to technical difficulties, the station was unable to broadcast last week’s opera but will broadcast Richard Strauss’ "Der Rosenkavalier," starring soprano Renée Fleming, on Sunday at 1 p.m.
