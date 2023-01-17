NEWBURYPORT — The city will celebrate the installation of the first Newburyport Black History Initiative’s interpretive sign, marking the spot of a historic, long-forgotten neighborhood early next month.
The Newburyport Black History Initiative, funded by the Community Preservation Committee, is a collaborative project dedicated to highlighting and incorporating the city’s Black history more fully in the public landscape through historic interpretive signs, lectures, panel discussions, workshops and other activities.
“A Black Neighborhood in Historic Newburyport” is the first of what is expected to be approximately 10 interpretive signs installed near the downtown that focus on the stories of Black Americans who lived and worked in the city from the pre-Revolutionary War era to the early 20th century.
The city will hold an official unveiling of “A Black Neighborhood in Historic Newburyport” on the Clipper Rail Trail adjacent to the Henry Graf Jr. Memorial Skating Rink off Low Street on Wednesday, Feb. 1, at 4 p.m., with a rain date of Wednesday, Feb. 8, at 4 p.m.
City Special Project Manager Geordie Vining, also a Newburyport Black History Initiative member, said “A Black Neighborhood in Historic Newburyport” marks the location of a once-thriving African American neighborhood near Highland Cemetery and the skating rink nicknamed “Guinea Village” and an adjacent railroad bridge known as “Guinea Bridge.”
“We’re certainly not suggesting using that term today but this was a neighborhood from essentially two centuries ago which formed in the late 18th century as Massachusetts formally abolished slavery. Oppression and racism and so forth still ruled the day but this was the neighborhood in our region that a number of Black people lived in,” he said.
Vining added that census records indicate neighboring Amesbury and Salisbury did not have as large a Black population as Newburyport did back then.
“This was a neighborhood that was, certainly a segregated one, but it was also perhaps a supportive place for the people who lived there,” he said. “Then, as the 19th century wore on, there are some newspaper accounts that some of the race attitude in Newburyport ebbed a bit and people were able to move to other parts of town. You can sort of see that as the decades go by, people moving out of this neighborhood and into other neighborhoods until there really wasn’t a particular concentration anymore in the late 19th century.”
Vining said parking will be available at the skating rink and Mayor Sean Reardon is excepted to attend.
Reardon said in a text message that he is looking forward to the unveiling.
“Newburyport is so incredibly rich in history and it is wonderful we are shining a light on this African-American piece of our story. These interpretive signs will be a great addition to the city and help better tell our story for years to come,” he said.
Staff writer Jim Sullivan covers Newburyport for The Daily News. He can be reached via email at jsullivan@newburyportnews.com or by phone at 978-961-3145. Follow him on Twitter @ndnsully.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.