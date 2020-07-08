AMESBURY — A petition to return a Black Lives Matter sign to city property continues to gather signatures
Amesbury for Africa placed a Black Lives Matter sign in a Chamber of Commerce Adopt-A-Spot planter in front of City Hall a little over a week ago. But the city removed the sign last week. According to Amesbury for Africa president Dr. Mark Bean, he was contacted by Mayor Kassandra Gove’s chief of staff Paul Fahey to tell him that some people had complained about the sign and the city does not allow signs on city property.
City resident Matt Santos said he would like to see the sign returned so started a Change.org petition last week after seeing many people complaining about the sign’s removal on social media.
“A lot of people were upset about it,” he said. “I figured, if we could start a petition or reach out to City Hall, we could get this figured out.”
Santos had hoped to gather 350 signatures. As of Monday afternoon, the petition has amassed well over 1,025.
“I’m really passionate about what is going on right now and I really wanted to find a way to get involved,” Santos said. “So I started this petition and it seemed to go viral.”
Bean told The Daily News last week that his organization is not involved with the online petition but he would like to see the mayor voice her support for Black Lives Matter. Bean also said he would like to see a Black Lives Matter sign in the city’s gazebo outside of the library.
Santos said he would also like an acknowledgement by Gove.
“We would like to know that the city of Amesbury believe that Black Lives Matter,’ Santos said. “I would like to see a sign that says ‘Black Lives Matter in Amesbury.’ This would show that the suburban community supports Black lives. I think suburban communities is where we need to gain that perspective of the stigmas and prejudices which have been buried, deep inside, so much that we don’t even recognize it. I think a lot of the work that needs to be done is in the suburbs. Everything is so candy-coated through our American history and we need to tell the truth behind it too.”
In an email, Gove’s communications director Caitlin Thayer stated that the mayor had talked about long-term planning concerns such as a lack of affordable and diverse housing when she ran for office last year and the city does not currently have a human resources department to focus on diverse hiring and does not have any programming for Martin Luther King Day or Juneteenth.
Thayer went on to say that Gove was in touch with members of the Facebook group “Amesbury Stands Against Racism” when it was first created last month and she would like to have a discussion with them, as well as Amesbury for Africa and other groups about what action items can be taken in the city to make positive change.
“I fully support everyone who is working to ensure that Amesbury continues to grow and evolve as a place that welcomes everyone,” Gove said in the email. “No one should be treated differently or discriminated against because of the color of their skin. I look forward to having an open and honest discussion with Amesbury residents who want to create positive change here.”
Thayer also said that Gove has worked to ensure the students in the city’s schools have access to school resource officers as well as more licensed mental health professionals and she expects to announce the details of an expanded social services program when she presents the fiscal 2021 budget later this year.
