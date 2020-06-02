AMESBURY – Protestors plan to fill Market Square Tuesday afternoon to voice support and demand justice for the killing of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
Since Floyd’s killing May 25 at the hands of Minneapolis police officers, protests, many of which have turned violent and destructive, have taken place daily in dozens of cities across the country.
Protests have also taken place in smaller cities and towns including on Saturday in downtown Newburyport. Between 100 and 150 people, most wearing black, chanted slogans such as “No Justice No Peace” and others for several hours starting around 1 p.m. In light of ongoing concerns over the coronavirus, all people seen in the crowd wore masks.
Tuesday’s protest in Amesbury is scheduled to begin at 5 p.m. and end at 6 p.m. with a moment of silence. Participants are being asked to disperse following the moment of silence, according to a Facebook page created for the event.
"Join us in solidarity with Black Lives Matter and to demand justice for George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Armory, and every other black individual who has been murdered at the hands of police," the Facebook post reads. "We are organizing a peaceful, non-violent protest rally to coincide with the Black Lives Matter event in Boston. This event will remain peaceful. Protesters are expected to self police themselves and speak up if they see anything.”
On Sunday, protestors marched from Nubian Square in Roxbury to the Statehouse on Beacon Hill where they occupied much of the area for several hours. The protests remained peaceful until around 9 p.m. when a smaller number of protestors began looting stores, breaking windows and torching a police car. Several police officers were injured and dozens of people arrested.
Among those expected to attend Tuesday’s protest are Amesbury Mayor Kassandra Gove and Amesbury police officers.
“I support their right to meet and express their feelings about this injustice,” Gove said in a statement Monday afternoon.
Amesbury police Chief William Scholtz said he understood the community’s desire to express its “frustration and anger on this problem.”
“And I appreciate the protest organizer reaching out to me directly to make sure we can help keep the event peaceful. The Amesbury Police Department will be at the protest to make sure that everyone stays safe. I welcome the community to talk with me or my team at the protest, and voice your concern and frustrations with us,” Scholtz said, also in a statement.
Both Gove and Scholtz strongly condemned the killing of Floyd, with Gove saying she was “sickened” by the actions of four Minneapolis police officers. All four were fired last week and one, Derek Chauvin, was arrested and charged with third-degree murder.
“Everyone should be able to rely on the police to keep them safe, not inflict harm," Gove said. "The Amesbury Police Department has worked hard in recent years to develop and maintain a strong, positive relationship with all members of our community. They have specific training and protocols to ensure what happened in Minneapolis could never happen here. Chief Scholtz and his department share my view that Amesbury is and must remain an inclusive and welcoming city,” Gove said.
Scholtz said the actions of one officer and the inaction of severals, leading to Floyd's death, was “unconscionable and unacceptable.”
“Our officers are trained in de-escalation, and to use only the amount of force necessary to resolve an issue, and no more,” Scholtz said.
Word of Tuesday’s protest had some residents on edge with some voicing concern on Facebook that the event could become violent and disruptive like protests in Minneapolis, Washington, D.C., Boston and other cities across the nation. Others on Facebook expressed confidence the protest will be as benign as Newburyport’s rally.
Amesbury police were made aware of the protest around the same time as others via Facebook, according to Deputy Police Chief Craig Bailey.
Bailey said the department was not planning any special actions in preparation for Tuesday’s protest, pointing to Newburyport’s violence-free event as what he believes will happen in Amesbury.
“We anticipate a peaceful protest and as a result we’ll be available if we are needed,” Bailey said.
Dave Rogers is a staff reporter with the Daily News of Newburyport. Email him at: drogers@newburyportnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.