NEWBURY — Appointments by the selectboard this week of two in-house candidates to fill key positions in the Police Department without a public search and application process may have seemed rushed to some residents present for the board’s vote on Tuesday night. But town officials say the board acted within its authority in promoting John Lucey Jr. to be the new police chief and Patricia Fisher to serve as second-in-command.
When reached on Thursday, Town Administrator Tracy Blais said state law governing the selectmen-administrator form of government states that the selectboard “shall appoint the chief of police and all other police officers...” In other words, these appointments are under the board’s sole discretion.
“The act contains no process for doing so, nor does it contain any posting requirement,” she said.
Blais also fulfilled a request from the press for copies of resumes for the two appointees.
According to his resume, Lucey has served as deputy police chief and deputy emergency management director since 2012. In his capacity as deputy chief he oversees all patrol operations and investigations. During his tenure, he has conducted internal investigations into alleged misconduct, harassment and discrimination and manages the day-to-day operations of various public safety services including animal control, harbormaster, shellfish, constable, and emergency communications center.
He is responsible for the department’s IT needs and oversees payroll, firearms licensing, and grants. He worked with Chief Michael Reilly to develop departmental policies and regulations and procedures to ensure compliance. The two also worked with Triton Regional School District and Governor’s Academy on school safety protocols.
A graduate of Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School, Lucey spent 12 years as a patrol officer in Rowley, serving as the DARE officer for seven years. He joined the Newbury force in 1998, was promoted to detective in 2002, to staff sergeant in 2006, and to lieutenant in 2007.
Lucey’s resume indicates affiliations with FBI Law Enforcement Executive Development Association; IMC User Work Group; Massachusetts Accreditation Commission; and Essex County Harbormaster’s Association. He’s been the town’s deputy harbormaster since 2013 and is on the Newbury Human Resources Board.
Fisher began her tenure in Newbury in 2003, serving as a public safety dispatcher and reserve patrol officer. She was made a full-time patrol officer in 2004 and was promoted to one of the department’s four sergeants positions in 2008.
A graduate of Bridgewater State University with a bachelor’s degree in criminology and a minor in social work, she earned a master’s degree in public administration from Marist College last year.
Prior to joining the Newbury Police Department, she was a residential counselor at the Children’s Connection in Beverly and spent five years with the Jeannie Geiger Crisis Center in Amesbury, both as a child advocate for the Children of Violence Empowerment Projects and as a Rapid Response Team coordinator.
