NEWBURYPORT — The Metropolitan Opera’s 2022-23 season of Saturday matinee radio broadcasts continues with the network broadcast premiere of "Champion."
Terence Blanchard’s opera in jazz follows the rise and fall of boxer Emile Griffith, who became a world champion in the 1960s, but grappled with homophobia and his own guilt over a devastating tragedy in the ring. This acclaimed performance from April starred a pair of extraordinary bass-baritones: Ryan Speedo Green and Eric Owens. The ensemble cast also featured Latonia Moore, Paul Groves, Eric Greene, Chauncey Packer, and Stephanie Blythe. Metropolitan Opera Music Director Yannick Nézet-Séguin led the Met orchestra and chorus in this rich and riveting score. "Champion" will be heard over the Toll Brothers-Metropolitan Opera International Radio Network at 1 p.m. on May 27 on WJOP 96.3 FM Newburyport. Listeners can visit www.Metopera.org for more information about the Met Broadcasts. WJOP 96.3 is also streaming live on www.ncmhub.org.
