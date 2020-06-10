WEST NEWBURY -- The American Red Cross is holding a blood drive in the Town Annex, 379 Main St. on July 8 from noon to 5 p.m.
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation's blood, is currently facing a “severe blood shortage” of all blood types. Donor drives across the country have been cancelled "at an alarming rate,” as people nationwide heed warnings to avoid congregating in large groups, according to the organization's website.
As part of its new protocol Red Cross is now checking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter a drive location. Hand sanitizer is used liberally and donors' beds are spaced in accordance with social distancing guidelines. Surfaces and equipment and frequently disinfected.
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” the website states, quoting US Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams.
Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) or visit RedCrossBlood.org to schedule an appointment for the July drive in town.
