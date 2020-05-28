NEWBURY — The Byfield Community Arts Center is planning its second blood drive Wednesday.
The American Red Cross will be back at 7 Central St. in downtown Byfield to draw and collect blood from 2 to 7 p.m.
Blood donors are asked to register at 1-800-733-2767 or www.RedCrossBlood.org. Preregistration assists in appropriately maintaining social distancing and gathering guidelines.
“The BCAC and the Red Cross are taking every measure to ensure public safety during the blood drive,” states a press release.
The community center first collaborated with the Red Cross on a drive held in April.
“The first was very successful — collecting 37 units of usable blood,” said Heidi Fram, director of BCAC. “The Red Cross was happy with the space and we were happy with them.”
The Red Cross, which supplies about 40% of the nation’s blood, is facing a “severe blood shortage” of all blood types.
Donor drives across the country have been canceled “at an alarming rate” as people nationwide heed warnings to avoid congregating in large groups and gatherings, according to the organization’s website.
As part of its new protocol, Red Cross is now checking the temperature of staff and donors before they enter a drive location. Hand sanitizer is used liberally and donor’s beds are spaced in accordance with social distancing guidelines.
“And even more attention is given to disinfecting surfaces and equipment,” the website states.
“You can still go out and give blood. We’re worried about potential blood shortages in the future. Social distancing does not have to mean social disengagement,” the Red Cross website states, quoting U.S. Surgeon General Jerome M. Adams.
The BCAC’s mission is to promote community through and with the arts. Among its offerings are the monthly acoustic coffeehouse, Cat’s Cradle; as well as concerts, theatrical productions, art shows and classes. The yellow clapboard shingle building, originally built in 1898 as a town hall, can also be rented for private parties and functions.
Due to the global pandemic, performances at BCAC were postponed until further notice. To view upcoming programming scheduled for this fall or to make a donation to the nonprofit BCAC, visit /www.byfieldcac.org.
