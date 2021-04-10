The American Red Cross urges people to donate blood, platelets or plasma in April, which is National Volunteer Month.
The Red Cross said it needs healthy people, especially those with Type O blood, to give blood to ensure hospitals can meet patient needs.
Volunteers can schedule a donation appointment by downloading the Red Cross blood donor app. Visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-733-2767.
Those who give by April 30 will be entered for a chance to win one of five $1,000 e-gift cards to a merchant of choice.
Each Red Cross blood drive and donation center follows safety and infection control standards while taking additional precautions. These include temperature checks, social distancing and face masks for donors and staff.
Donors are asked to schedule an appointment prior to arriving at the blood drive. They must wear a face mask in accordance with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention public guidance.
Upcoming blood drives:
April 20, 2 to 7 p.m., Town Offices, 381 Main St., West Newbury.
April 29, 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 2 to 7 p.m., Elks Lodge, 25 Low St., Newburyport.
