GEORGETOWN — The Bluebird Performance Venue will host its fourth Invitational Mic on Aug. 13 on the second floor of the Erie 4 Building, 474 North St.
Georgetown residents and co-founders Alyce Underhill and Lynne Deschenes have created this new format for a coffeehouse-style venue and it is gaining steam.
Audiences have had an enthusiastic response to this new model of live music at the Invitational Mic. Poets, spoken word artists and musicians are selected and invited by Underhill and Deschenes.
Bringing seldom-heard instruments and musical genres to their audience has proved to be a success, according to organizers.
Performances have included a six-piece brass band, bag pipes, fiddlers, accordion, piano, Native flutes, resonator guitar, native drums, ukulele, Eastern European music, blues, original, and classical.
The Bluebird’s fall schedule includes feature performances in September and October.
On Sept. 10, Bluebird hosts professional actor Stephen Collins, who will present a one-man play, “An Evening With Walt Whitman.
In October, acoustic duo Mark Mandeville and Raianne Richards bring their modern folk music.
The Invitational Mic starts at 7 p.m., doors open 6:30 p.m. Free parking and air conditioning. Admission is $10 and refreshments are available for purchase.
Special featured performances in September and October are $20.
For more information, go to the The Bluebird Performance Venue Facebook page or visit the website at thebluebirdperfomancevenue.com.
